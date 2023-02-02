ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these places, pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
96.3 The Blaze

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Alt 95.7

Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
tripsavvy.com

A Complete Guide to 'Yellowstone' Filming Locations

"Yellowstone" takes viewers on a wild ride as they watch how the family of Montana's largest contiguous ranch, the fictional Yellowstone Dunton Ranch, stays in power and keeps their generational property intact. It is the nucleolus for massive drama: Outside developers are relentlessly trying to seize the land and the chaos bleeds out into the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park. This is the new frontier in the wild west of modern times for Big Sky country, and sometimes it gets bloody.
Alt 95.7

The 20 Best Things About Missoula Downtown

People talk about how much they love traveling. I mean, I've done my share of it and it's ok if you ask me. I just can't find much enthusiasm to blow all this money and go through the stress of transportation when I have everything I need in downtown Missoula. Here are the 20 best things about it:
montanarightnow.com

Bill Speltz: Robin Selvig Court perfect salute for the Pride of Montana

Spewing sports statistics from the past is about as captivating as watching reruns of "Wagon Train" on cable television. I should know since I tune in late at night. That old black-and-white cowboy show helps me get to sleep when I'm stewing about some silly thing that never seems as important by morning.
Alt 95.7

Your Guide to Missoula Breweries for Delicious Refreshment

I think Montana has the best beer in the world, and no offense to the breweries from other Montana towns, I also think that's mostly thanks to Missoula. It's not enough for me to drink local, I drink hyperlocal. I consider any beer brewed more than 10 blocks from my apartment to be an import. That's only halfway a joke considering most of the beer I drink is brewed within a walking distance of where I'm sitting at this very moment. So speaking from experience, here's some great Missoula breweries to visit if you're in the mood to drink local:
Alt 95.7

A Missoula Collaboration That Celebrates Beer and Filmmakers

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula is coming February 17th through the 26th with a full slate of amazing documentaries from around the world. Tickets for the event are on sale now. This year the film festival will be celebrating it’s 20th anniversary. Missoula Kettlehouse Brewing Company...
Alt 95.7

Missoula Council Votes to Narrow Higgins by One Lane

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At Wednesday’s Missoula City Council Public Works hearing, the vote was 10-2 to move forward with the plan to narrow Higgins Avenue by one lane in order to enhance safety for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. Starting off the testimony was Jeremy Keene, Director of...
Alt 95.7

This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award

Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
Alt 95.7

When Will Texas Roadhouse Open in Missoula?

After years of rumors, the way is finally open for the acclaimed steak restaurant Texas Roadhouse in Western Montana. But you'll have to wait to tuck some steak or ribs. Probably until next year. The idea of luring Texas Roadhouse to set up shop in Missoula has been circulating for...
Alt 95.7

Get Out Your Flannel; Montana Tradition Returns to UM

It was the last big event at the University of Montana before the door slammed shut on the school, and the world just weeks later. Now, for the first time since those first scary weeks of the pandemic, students are gathering to resume the interrupted, century-old tradition of the Foresters' Ball.
Alt 95.7

Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don't Be A Victim

We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Alt 95.7

Missoula's Pothole Patrol: Here's How to Help

It's that time of winter again when our Missoula streets begin losing their long battle against winter and begin to resemble the Baja 500 on a bad day, rather than the peaceful streets of the Garden City. We're talking about Pothole Season. And from what we've been able to notice...
Alt 95.7

Montana 'Rez Ball': Netflix to Cast Native Actors for New Series

Montana is home to 7 native American reservations. Each represents different tribes. And even though Montana may not have the most Native Americans or the most reservations than other states, we certainly have some very talented people that come from these different places. Including some very talented athletes. Take the...
Alt 95.7

Missoula, MT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

