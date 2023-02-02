ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

WLWT 5

Moeller's Marshall unveils final four schools ahead of commitment

CINCINNATI — Moeller running back Jordan Marshall, one of the top running backs in the country, has unveiled his top four schools. Among Marshall's final decisions are three Big 10 programs - Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State - as well as Tennessee out of the SEC. This content is...
CINCINNATI, OH
inforney.com

Apache football players sign with Cincinnati, Texas State

For the first time since they became teammates in middle school, Judea Milon and Dontavious Burrows will be playing on different squads come next football season. On Friday the Tyler Junior College Apache standouts signed letters to attend different colleges, one in Ohio and one in Texas. Milon, the Apaches...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Notre Dame, Ryle claim Region 7 swimming titles

It had been four years of Notre Dame watching Ryle or Dixie Heights win a girls Region 7 swimming title. That streak ended Saturday. Notre Dame captured its first team title since 2019 by dethroning three-time defending champion Ryle, 372-353, at Silverlake The Family Place. “Notre Dame had a 20-something-year...
UNION, KY
WTVM

3-year-old Ky. girl looking for kidney donor

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A 3-year-old girl from Kentucky is hoping for a kidney donor, as she begins dialysis treatment for the second time in her short life. Annista Peck is just 3 years old, but the trials she has gone through since she was born could fill the lifespan of an adult.
LOST CREEK, KY
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe

There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
COVINGTON, KY
2foodtrippers

Cincinnati Chili Recipe

Cincinnati Chili is the ultimate comfort food for people who love spaghetti, cheese and chili. Follow our easy Cincinnati Chili recipe and make the decadently delicious dish at home this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Norse Fall out of First in Horizon League with road loss

The Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball team (15-10, 10-4) has been involved in a number of games determining its standings on top of the Horizon League. The Norse traveled to Youngstown State on Saturday hoping to grab the league lead. But it did not happen. The Penguins (19-6, 11-3) took the lead for good with an 8-0 run in the second part of the first half on their way to a 74-56 win.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Two Complete City of Lawrenceburg Laborer Apprentice Program

Congratulations to Blake Collins and Ben Munoz. Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun with Blake Collins and Ben Munoz. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The City of Lawrenceburg has recognized two individuals for completing the 4-year Laborer Apprentice Program. Blake and Ben successfully completed the training requirements as well as on the...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
linknky.com

Cougars prove another point, run away from Mason County

Not only has Conner knocked off Covington Catholic, Holy Cross and Newport, who many consider three of the top four teams in the Ninth Region, they can add a top 10 team in the state to the resume too. Mason County (23-3) came to Hebron riding a 13-game winning streak...
MASON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant arrested for assault charge

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A City of Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault. Brandon Freeman, age 53, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of obstruction. The victim says Freeman knowingly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a wall,...
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio

Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
COVINGTON, KY

