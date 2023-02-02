Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Saturday NKY HS hoops roundup: Campbell County girls use strong third quarter to best Beechwood
The third quarter could not have gone much better for the Campbell County Camels girls basketball team (9-16). Tied at 27 on the road at halftime, Campbell County outscored the Beechwood Tigers, 22-2 on its way to a 62-42 non-region victory. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Camels.
WLWT 5
Moeller's Marshall unveils final four schools ahead of commitment
CINCINNATI — Moeller running back Jordan Marshall, one of the top running backs in the country, has unveiled his top four schools. Among Marshall's final decisions are three Big 10 programs - Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State - as well as Tennessee out of the SEC. This content is...
Bellevue follows lead of neighboring Dayton, takes first steps toward city-wide indoor smoking ban
The City of Bellevue listened to the first reading of an ordinance last month which will ban smoking in most areas of the city. It will be known as the Bellevue Smoke-Free Air Ordinance, and it is on the website. If the ordinance passes, Bellevue will become the 34th city...
inforney.com
Apache football players sign with Cincinnati, Texas State
For the first time since they became teammates in middle school, Judea Milon and Dontavious Burrows will be playing on different squads come next football season. On Friday the Tyler Junior College Apache standouts signed letters to attend different colleges, one in Ohio and one in Texas. Milon, the Apaches...
wvxu.org
Remembering Eric "Bubbo Bo" Boulanger, radio host and truckers' companion
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, the 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran who died Friday of brain cancer, will be remembered as a "giant elf" with a quick wit, generous soul, appreciation for listeners and dedication to informing America's late-night truck drivers. He was 66. "I'm pleased to be … the weekend...
linknky.com
Notre Dame, Ryle claim Region 7 swimming titles
It had been four years of Notre Dame watching Ryle or Dixie Heights win a girls Region 7 swimming title. That streak ended Saturday. Notre Dame captured its first team title since 2019 by dethroning three-time defending champion Ryle, 372-353, at Silverlake The Family Place. “Notre Dame had a 20-something-year...
WTVM
3-year-old Ky. girl looking for kidney donor
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A 3-year-old girl from Kentucky is hoping for a kidney donor, as she begins dialysis treatment for the second time in her short life. Annista Peck is just 3 years old, but the trials she has gone through since she was born could fill the lifespan of an adult.
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe
There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
Cincinnati Chili Recipe
Cincinnati Chili is the ultimate comfort food for people who love spaghetti, cheese and chili. Follow our easy Cincinnati Chili recipe and make the decadently delicious dish at home this weekend.
Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame to induct five new members; John Erardi to speak
Five new members – two from Covington Catholic High School – will be inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, Wednesday, February 15, at The Gardens of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway) at 1 p.m.. The announcement was made by Joe Brennan, President of the non-profit...
linknky.com
Norse Fall out of First in Horizon League with road loss
The Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball team (15-10, 10-4) has been involved in a number of games determining its standings on top of the Horizon League. The Norse traveled to Youngstown State on Saturday hoping to grab the league lead. But it did not happen. The Penguins (19-6, 11-3) took the lead for good with an 8-0 run in the second part of the first half on their way to a 74-56 win.
eaglecountryonline.com
Two Complete City of Lawrenceburg Laborer Apprentice Program
Congratulations to Blake Collins and Ben Munoz. Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun with Blake Collins and Ben Munoz. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The City of Lawrenceburg has recognized two individuals for completing the 4-year Laborer Apprentice Program. Blake and Ben successfully completed the training requirements as well as on the...
linknky.com
Cougars prove another point, run away from Mason County
Not only has Conner knocked off Covington Catholic, Holy Cross and Newport, who many consider three of the top four teams in the Ninth Region, they can add a top 10 team in the state to the resume too. Mason County (23-3) came to Hebron riding a 13-game winning streak...
Cincinnati schools face off in basketball with fan limit after recent fight
Attendance was limited to Friday's game after a fight broke out the last time the teams played each other.
WKRC
Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant arrested for assault charge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A City of Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault. Brandon Freeman, age 53, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of obstruction. The victim says Freeman knowingly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a wall,...
tourcounsel.com
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio
Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported near University of Cincinnati Clermont campus in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — First responders are at the scene of a reported structure fire near the University of Cincinnati's Clermont campus in Batavia. It was reported just before 8 p.m. on University Lane. WLWT has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated with the latest information...
WKRC
Wedding florist charged with scamming dozens in Hamilton County out of more than $30,000
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A wedding florist accused of scamming couples out of thousands of dollars all over Southwest Ohio is now in custody. Desiree Pace is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud in Hamilton County. She was indicted in October, but she was...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLKY.com
Amtrak routes connecting Louisville to Nashville, Chicago and Cincinnati head to feds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones and Chris Wetterich) — New passenger rail routes connecting Louisville to Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee, have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in Amtrak's plans for Midwest expansion,according to Louisville Business First. Watch WLKY's previous coverage of Amtrak plans for...
