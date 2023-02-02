ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Phil Mickelson claims LIV defectors would 'DOMINATE' PGA Tour team in a battle between the two sides

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Any hope golf fans might have for a potential titanic clash between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will have to wait - but Phil Mickelson has a theory why that may be the case.

Mickelson dropped bombs on Twitter , saying that a potential contest between the two factions in golf's civil war would have the defectors winning the tournament.

In a tweet posed by self-described 'golf fan account' @flushingitgolf, they believed a hypothetical PGA v. LIV team event under the same format as the Ryder Cup with Mickelson and fellow great Tiger Woods as captains, 'would be the most watched golf event in history.'

That tweet was amplified by former New England Patriots running back turned amateur golfer Danny Woodhead, who said, 'Easily! And im here for it!'

This prompted a response from Mickelson, who believed that a contest between the two wouldn't be competitive at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ki8CJ_0kaZYr3L00

'It sounds great,but we would dominate them so soundly and it would be over so quick that tv would have to fill an hour of dead time. That's why it's not happening at this time,' Mickelson responded.

Chirps from other Twitter users were met with swift responses from Mickelson as well.

When one pointed out that the PGA dominates the top-100 golfers list, Phil responded , 'that's a good one.

That's probably because the head of golf's governing bodies run the owgr and have colluded to exclude LIV players from getting points. I'm not a fake media believer but if I was, this would be the perfect example.'

When another tweeted at Tiger Woods asking for this to happen, Mickelson replied , 'Tell him he can use a cart.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6LSx_0kaZYr3L00

There won't be a head-to-head battle in a team format, however it is only a matter of days until players from LIV and the PGA square off again.

With 63 days until the 87th edition of The Masters, players from the warring factions will be playing in Augusta for the first time since LIV was founded.

The Masters proved to be a major recruiting event for the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, where LIV CEO Greg Norman put together a number of recruiting pitches to top golfers.

Comments / 3

Related
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Outsider.com

Paige Spiranac Obliterates Phil Mickelson Over 4 Inches Comment

Sam Ryder was in contention last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the same old conversation started again about his pants. Ryder wears joggers and ankle socks, meaning some skin shows between his pants and his shoes. Phil Mickelson — who plays on the LIV Tour, which allows players to wear shorts — was having none of it.
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson makes SAVAGE dig at Tiger Woods as golf fans debate LIV vs. PGA

Phil Mickelson took a dig at his old adversary Tiger Woods after the idea was touted for a LIV Golf League vs. PGA Tour grudge match. Such a match is unlikely to happen, according to the six-time major champion, because the breakaway tour would "dominate" the event. In case the...
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith make swift Saudi Arabia exit

Phil Mickelson will have more time to get involved in social media debates about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour after he missed the cut at the Saudi International. A visibly skinnier Mickelson, 52, wasn't the only big name to miss the halfway cut at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah.
GolfWRX

Brandel Chamblee reveals the golf legend that stopped talking to him once he became an analyst

There hasn’t been anyone in golf media that’s been tougher on LIV Golf than Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Since the inception of LIV, Chamblee has said it “makes him want to puke”, has called the players who’ve gone to LIV “the greediest, most self-serving, self-interested, willfully blind players in the world of golf today” and has also said “As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame”.
Sportscasting

Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?

“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
Golf Digest

Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Geoff Couch, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"

Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
Golf Digest

Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer

New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
TEXAS STATE
Golf Digest

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?

PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour

For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods' incredible 'high ripper' chip shot, explained

All right, so listen, I have an obligation to tell you that if you're serious about getting better around the greens this season, you should probably leave any attempts at hitting this shot. Go for a safe and no-nonsense shot, like a bump-and-run. But if you're looking for something that...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

727K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy