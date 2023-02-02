ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold somewhere in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) – Another year of NFL disappointment for Dallas Cowboys fans as they lost in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers, but that means another fun offseason dreaming up the right pieces to add to the team in order to get back to the Super Bowl. While the Cowboys winning will have to wait for the fall, some folks in Texas are winning through the lottery.
