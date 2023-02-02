Independence High School student receives response after sending a letter to a Holocaust Survivor

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — A letter written nearly a year ago by a local student received a response last month.

Morgan Brown is a history teacher at Independence Middle School. Last year, Brown’s students studied Holocaust survivors from the Holocaust Museum website and their stories and wrote them letters that were sent out.

Student Kennedy Acord wrote her letter to survivor Allen Firestone. This week, she received a letter back from Firestone’s daughter.

“I thought it was really crazy,” Acord said. “I honestly didn’t believe it when she called me and told me. I thought it was really crazy because, even though it was his daughter, I still think that’s absolutely insane that someone even wrote back to me about him.”

Brown said the Holocaust project is one she will continue every year with students continuing to write letters to survivors.

