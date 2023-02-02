Read full article on original website
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
Newsmax Guest Claims Whoopi Goldberg Should Be ‘Deported’ To Africa To Appreciate America During ‘Date, Debate, Deport’ Segment
In the debut of a Newsmax segment called “Date, Debate, Deport,” podcaster David J. Harris Jr. Newsmax host Eric Bolling introduced the segment on Thursday night, presenting three categories: ladies from The View, the White House, and Capitol Hill. The bit is a play on the popular and ridiculous “fuck, marry, kill” where people pick what they would hypothetically prefer to do one of three typically famous people.
Megyn Kelly Says If Anyone Treated Her Like ‘Douchebag’ Don Lemon Allegedly Did Kaitlan Collins She’d ‘Make Sure That Person Was Fired’
Megyn Kelly on Friday said that if anyone had treated her the way CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was allegedly treated by co-host Don Lemon on the network’s morning show, she would “make sure that person was fired.”. Speaking on the latest edition of her podcast, Kelly covered the...
‘You Clearly Are the Artist of Our Lives!’ Lizzo Offers Tearful Tribute to Beyoncé During Grammys Speech
In her acceptance speech for the Grammy for Record of the Year, Lizzo offered an emotional tribute to another artist who inspired her, calling out to Beyoncé from the stage. Coldplay’s Chris Martin read the nominees for Record of the Year and then announced Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” as the winner, as the camera showed her looking happily surprised.
Tucker Carlson Ignores Virtually Every George Santos Lie to Say the Media Covers Him for Lying About Playing Volleyball
Tucker Carlson utterly ignored the many lies of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and discussed just two of the freshman congressman’s fabrications, which are fairly frivolous. After being elected to represent New York’s third congressional district in November, the New York Times published a report indicating his life story was largely fraudulent. Santos falsely claimed to have gone to Baruch College on a volleyball scholarship and said he worked at Citibank and Goldman Sachs when he had not.
Gutfeld Rips Critics Dismissing Cancel Culture After Louis C.K. Plays Madison Square Garden: ‘That’s Not Logic’
Greg Gutfeld tore into critics of Louis C.K. arguing his latest show at Madison Square Garden is proof that cancel culture doesn’t exist. Louis C.K. had his FX series cancelled, a film scrapped, and a number of other deals go down the drain after multiple women in 2017 accused him of sexual misconduct. The comedian admitted to many of the incidents and mostly disappeared for awhile, but has been staging a comeback in recent years.
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Turns Tables on Chris Wallace Race Question: ‘How Important Is It For White People To See Me Where I Am?’
CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked Cosmos star Neil deGrasse Tyson about the importance of his visibility to other people of color, but Tyson turned it around and asked “How important is it for white people to see me where I am?”. The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking...
WATCH: MSNBC’s Katy Tur Interviews Remains of Chinese Spy Balloon in Hot Off The Presses SNL Cold Open
Saturday Night Live kicked off the 12th episode of the new season by lampooning the spy balloon from China that was shot down just hours earlier under orders from President Joe Biden. Pedro Pascal was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Coldplay was the musical...
LISTEN: George Santos Exclaims, ‘Don Lemon Just Texted Me!’ in Secretly-Recorded Audio in Which He’s Giving an Aide Bad News
A former volunteer for Rep. George Santos (R-NY) secretly recorded a conversation with the congressman, who was in the process of telling the aide he would not be getting a job. At one point, Santos interrupted the discussion to say he had just received a text message from CNN anchor Don Lemon.
