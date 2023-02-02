Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins is in attendance at Metro Hoops Classic right now to watch one player and one player only. That player is Cooper Flagg, a 15 year old 2025 five star prospect who is the very best player in the nation at his age. Flagg, a 6’8 forward from Newport, Maine, is considered the #1 player in the 2025 recruiting class and is already gaining offers from the top programs in college basketball.

