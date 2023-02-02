Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
WTRF
Wheeling high schools join forces to represent the Mountain State at National Championships
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two local teams are joining forces after their individual State Championship wins. The boys golf teams from both Wheeling Park High School and Wheeling Central Catholic High School competed in the Class AAA and Class A State Golf All Tournament back in October of 2021 and ended up sharing the winning trophy for their twin titles.
WVNews
Kathleen Myriel Casto
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Kathleen Myriel Casto, 97, of Buckhannon, departed this life to be reunited with her loves in Heaven on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was born on June 5, 1925, in Point Marion, PA, the only child of...
WVNews
Volunteers pick up debris along West Virginia roadways
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Donning a bright reflective vest, orange garbage bags in his back pocket and a trash grabber in his hand, Wayne Worth walked along US Route 250 between downtown Fairmont and Barrackville picking up roadway debris. He was joined by a small group of volunteers who...
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WVNews
Larry Eugene Huff
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Eugene Huff, 71 of Catalpa Heights, Stonewood, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence with family by his side. He was born December 5, 1951, in Clarksburg, son of the late James Enoch and Katheryn Belle Morrison Huff. Larry attended...
WBOY
Stevenson joins exclusive fraternity with latest 30-point performance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With elite scorers like Jerry West, Hot Rod Hundley, and Da’Sean Butler, there is no shortage of 30-point games in WVU men’s basketball history. Some of the greatest to ever don the Old Gold and Blue have eclipsed the 30-point plateau in a single game at least once, and a select few have done it many times.
WDTV
WAMSB coming to Buckhannon in July
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The World Association of Marching Show Bands will be visiting Buckhannon in July. Members of the WAMSB committee toured the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday. The World Association of Marching Show Bands of 2023 also known as WAMSB escorted WAMSB USA international coordinator and Canadian...
WVNews
Colleen Moran
BRUCETON MILLS — Colleen Mae “Granny” Moran, 96, of Bruceton Mills, stepped on a bus for her final trip to meet the Lord whom she loved, as He held out His hand Feb. 4, 2023, and said, “Come to Me.”. The daughter of the late Rev....
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Chasing Top Player in the Nation
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins is in attendance at Metro Hoops Classic right now to watch one player and one player only. That player is Cooper Flagg, a 15 year old 2025 five star prospect who is the very best player in the nation at his age. Flagg, a 6’8 forward from Newport, Maine, is considered the #1 player in the 2025 recruiting class and is already gaining offers from the top programs in college basketball.
WVNews
Fairmont State, West Virginia, art professor Joel Dugan named WVAEA Higher Ed Art Educator of the Year
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Art Educators Association awarded its Higher Education Art Educator of the Year award to Fairmont State University Department of Architecture Art & Design Chair and Associate Professor of Art Joel Dugan, who said that he believes the importance of connecting communities through art cannot be overstated.
Mannington, West Virginia trust featured on Good Morning America 3
An incredible story about a Marion County education trust is making national headlines.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Odds of Making the NCAA Tournament
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s blowout victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Mountaineers moved to 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12 Conference. Although that is far from a spectacular record, the Big 12 is by far the most challenging conference in the nation and West Virginia has one of the hardest schedules in the college basketball.
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Quotes Bill Stewart Following Huge Victory
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12 Conference with a huge 93-61 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Here’s what Bob Huggins had to say following the game:. “I think they understand that in order to do what...
WVNews
Part of U.S. 50 to see single lane closures beginning next week in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Part of U.S. 50 in Harrison County will see single lane closures during the day beginning next week, according to the Division of Highways. Lane closures will be between County Route 50/6, Raccoon Run, and County Route 50/7, Flinderation, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday through Feb. 16 for core drilling operations.
How a West Virginia woman got on Maybelline makeup ads
A Bridgeport native secured a makeup modeling gig with Maybelline after someone randomly noticed her eyelashes.
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/3/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some heart to heart conversations following the lackluster effort at TCU, and hopes his team understands "the position they have put themselves in" as they try to make the NCAA Tournament. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
Fairmont family establishes scholarship for Fairmont State student-athletes
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One Marion County family has donated $25,000 to create a scholarship for Fairmont State University student-athletes. The Mary Jo and Coach Rusty Elliott Endowed Athletic Scholarship is intended to retain established players to ensure they can complete their degrees. “The most important thing for any...
Wheeling overdose alert in effect through Saturday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling is bracing for what could be a weekend of drug-related health emergencies. The city has sent out an overdose spike alert which will stay in effect through Saturday. The alert goes out when at least three overdoses are recorded in a day or two in the surrounding region. Police say […]
Marion County school closed Monday due to water outage
According to a Marion County Schools Facebook post, one of the schools in their area will be closed on Monday, Feb. 6.
Comments / 0