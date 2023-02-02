Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
23-year-old man dies after crashing car into Milwaukee home
The Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments are currently on scene of an accident that involved a car and a house.
Wisconsin man gets 16 years in prison for shooting kids who threw snowballs at his car
A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his vehicle as he drove by them in 2020.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa crash: Police release video from deadly, fiery wreck
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police have released never-before-seen video from a Dec. 13 crash that left three people dead – including a Milwaukee DPW worker. The video shows the fiery crash and people trying to save that worker, previously identified as 64-year-old Denise Durrah. The DPW truck she was driving slammed into traffic on Mayfair Road near Wisconsin Avenue.
Man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his car in 2020 received a 16-year prison sentence on Friday. WITI-TV reports that prosecutors had asked for a 25-year prison sentence after jurors found William Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in November.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man sentenced to 16 years for shooting kids throwing snowballs at cars
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday after shooting two children who threw snowballs at his car back in 2020. A jury found William Carson guilty of two counts first-degree reckless injury and five counts first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3
GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
radioplusinfo.com
2-4-23 oshkosh man arrested following high speed chase in fdl
An Oshkosh man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 3am Saturday a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on Johnson Street at Pioneer Road after noticing the vehicle had suspended license plates and did not match the vehicle. The deputy identified the driver as a 35 year old Oshkosh man who had active arrest warrants, and was also on probation for eluding an officer. The driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed eastbound on Johnson Street. The chase continued through the city eastbound on Highway 23 where it entered the median and began traveling in the wrong lane near Hillview Road. The deputy made contact with the suspect vehicle forcing the vehicle into a ditch and the suspect fled on foot. The deputy used a Taser to take the suspect into custody. The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 15 miles. The suspect is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding, two counts of resisting/obstructing, 2nd degree reckless endanger safety, and bail jumping for an open criminal case in which he was charged with resisting/obstructing. He is also receiving citations for OWI 2nd offense, operating after revocation, violation of license restrictions for failure to install an ignition interlock device, and speeding. The deputy sustained possible injuries as the result of his airbags deploying while making contact with the suspect vehicle. The suspect complained of injuries and was medically cleared at a local hospital. The cruiser operated by the deputy was significantly damaged as was the suspect vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 2-alarm fire, 3 homes damaged
MILWAUKEE - Three homes were damaged in a Milwaukee two-alarm fire Sunday, Feb. 5 near 24th and Maple. Police said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained while escaping the flames and smoke. Fire officials said the initial home that caught fire was a total loss. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
Wrong-way driver arrested for OWI after multi-vehicle crash
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for an OWI after police say she drove the wrong way and crashed into several vehicles.
fox32chicago.com
Police seek woman who allegedly impersonated firefighter to scam Wisconsin businesses
KENOSHA - Wisconsin police say a woman is impersonating a member of the fire department in an effort to scam small businesses. Police say the female suspect went to two Caledonia barber shops on Tuesday, and then a Kenosha nail salon on Wednesday. The woman had a clip board and...
YAHOO!
Milwaukee man sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting children who were throwing snowballs at his vehicle
A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting children who were throwing snowballs at his vehicle. William Carson, 27, was sentenced by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Michael Hanrahan on Friday. In November, a jury found Carson guilty on two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
CBS 58
MPD: 24-year-old woman shot near 29th and Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near North 29th and Congress Streets Friday, Feb. 3. Police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No arrests...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, man wanted
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing nearly $800 worth of merchandise from Kohl's on Friday, Feb. 3. It happened around 11 a.m. at the store on Appleton Avenue. Police said the man fled with the merchandise after activating the audible theft alarms.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire on Milwaukee's north side; garage, home involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire on the city's north side Saturday, Feb. 4. It happened near 67th and Mill around 11:50 a.m. MFD said the fire reportedly started in a detached garage but spread to the adjacent home. Firefighters searched the garage and the home...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police safely find critically missing 11-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division has announced that Charlene Ruffin has been located safely. They thanked the public for their support in finding her. Published: 8:33 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division announced early...
