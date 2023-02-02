ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

Tyre Nichols update: White Memphis cop fired (video)

The award-winning White police officer Preston Hemphill, who could be heard on video wishing that Tyre Nichols would get beaten to a pulp during the harrowing traffic stop, has been terminated. Hemphill, who had been a member of the Memphis Police Department since 2018, “violated multiple department policies” during Nichols’...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has been injured following a shooting off Interstate 240 and Perkins Road Sunday afternoon. MPD responded to a shooting near I-240 and Perkins and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect information at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, left on North Memphis street, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis on Monday morning, and his family says they are upset because his body was left on the ground for hours. According to the Memphis Police Department, the incident took place at 1:35 a.m. in the area of Staten Avenue and Hollywood. Officers found […]
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Murder investigation underway in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are searching for answers in an apparent homicide Sunday in West Memphis. The press release from the West Memphis Police Department says on February 5, 2023, at approximately 2:49 pm West Memphis Police Dispatch received a call stating an unknown subject had been shot in the 2900 Block of S.L Henry.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
localmemphis.com

'MPD is going to have to do a lot of community relations' | Former officer speaks out about Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues, many questions still remain about Memphis police culture, practices and training. Brandon Williams served as an MPD officer for five years, growing up in and patrolling East Memphis. Williams says it was very painful watching some of his fellow officers, two of which he says he personally knew, beating 29-year-old Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wearing body armor fails to steal car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking the public for help after two would-be auto thieves came up empty-handed Saturday night. MPD initially responded to a call on the 5400 block of Meadow Lake regarding an attempted car theft around 8:30 p.m on February 4. Police said the suspects drove a red four-door sedan and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday.  MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene.  Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Teen comes forward claiming SCORPION Unit officers attacked him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death from a brutal beating by Memphis police officers, a 19-year-old is now coming forward claiming four of the five SCORPION Unit officers involved in Nichols’ incident attacked him. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes, who does not want to be identified,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

1 killed in Sunday morning crash on Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash in Memphis Sunday morning, Memphis police said. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Road and Castleman Street. Police said one of...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy