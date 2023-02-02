Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols update: White Memphis cop fired (video)
The award-winning White police officer Preston Hemphill, who could be heard on video wishing that Tyre Nichols would get beaten to a pulp during the harrowing traffic stop, has been terminated. Hemphill, who had been a member of the Memphis Police Department since 2018, “violated multiple department policies” during Nichols’...
Protesters block Memphis streets for hours to demand justice for Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. For a second consecutive weekend, Memphians are pounding the pavement in honor of Nichols. It’s a declaration coming after the death of the 29-year-old father who died three days after being beaten by Memphis Police officers during a […]
One critical in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has been injured following a shooting off Interstate 240 and Perkins Road Sunday afternoon. MPD responded to a shooting near I-240 and Perkins and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect information at […]
MPD: Bullet hits patrol car after occupant of Nissan fires at Memphis officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone occupying a silver Nissan opened fire at Memphis police officers on Sunday, according to MPD. Police said they were shot at in the area on Mt. Moriah and Emerald shortly after 4 p.m. Memphis police said that a squad car was struck, but no officers...
Moms hold a vigil in support of Tyre Nichols' mom as she grieves his death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of moms gathered for a vigil to lift up Tyre Nichols' mother, RowVaugn Wells, Sunday, Feb. 6, as she continues to grieve his death. Moms met for the vigil at Shelby Farms, which was one of the last places Nichols went before he was fatally beaten during an altercation with multiple Memphis police officers on January 7.
Two EMTs Had Their Licenses Suspended After A Review Found They Did Not Help Tyre Nichols For 19 Minutes As He “Lay Prone On The Ground”
Memphis police determined that Officer Preston Hemphill broke several department protocols, while two emergency responders had their licenses suspended after a state review determined they failed to help Tyre Nichols for 19 minutes.
Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
Man shot, left on North Memphis street, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis on Monday morning, and his family says they are upset because his body was left on the ground for hours. According to the Memphis Police Department, the incident took place at 1:35 a.m. in the area of Staten Avenue and Hollywood. Officers found […]
Murder investigation underway in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are searching for answers in an apparent homicide Sunday in West Memphis. The press release from the West Memphis Police Department says on February 5, 2023, at approximately 2:49 pm West Memphis Police Dispatch received a call stating an unknown subject had been shot in the 2900 Block of S.L Henry.
'MPD is going to have to do a lot of community relations' | Former officer speaks out about Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues, many questions still remain about Memphis police culture, practices and training. Brandon Williams served as an MPD officer for five years, growing up in and patrolling East Memphis. Williams says it was very painful watching some of his fellow officers, two of which he says he personally knew, beating 29-year-old Nichols.
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
Police search for McDonald’s drive-thru robber, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted for pulling up to a McDonald’s drive-thru window, before robbing the fast food business. At approximately 7 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at a McDonald’s in the 6600 block of Poplar Avenue. A man drove up to the...
Suspect wearing body armor fails to steal car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking the public for help after two would-be auto thieves came up empty-handed Saturday night. MPD initially responded to a call on the 5400 block of Meadow Lake regarding an attempted car theft around 8:30 p.m on February 4. Police said the suspects drove a red four-door sedan and […]
Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday. MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene. Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
Teen comes forward claiming SCORPION Unit officers attacked him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death from a brutal beating by Memphis police officers, a 19-year-old is now coming forward claiming four of the five SCORPION Unit officers involved in Nichols’ incident attacked him. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes, who does not want to be identified,...
Officer shot at White Station Library still critical; identified as newlywed, head of security
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has learned that the Memphis police officer shot at the White Station Library on Thursday is still in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after being shot in the head. We’ve also learned that 49-year-old Officer Geoffrey Redd is a newlywed, married just...
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A Trace
25-year-old mother Marlaquinta McGhee worked as a security guard in Memphis, Tennessee. On May 12, 2015, Marlaquinta stopped by her parent's home in Memphis. She told her parents she was going to stay for dinner, but later changed her mind and decided to go home around 6:00 pm, reports the Charley Project.
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting in Whitehaven
MPD said the incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. on Mill Stream Drive. This is near the Mill Creek Apartments.
1 killed in Sunday morning crash on Winchester Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash in Memphis Sunday morning, Memphis police said. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Road and Castleman Street. Police said one of...
