FOUNTAIN – We’re learning more after an officer fell nearly 30 feet off a bridge Thursday night while attempting to arrest carjacking suspects. The officer is identified as Julian Becerra. He is in critical condition. It all started when Fountain Police received a request to assist the Department of Correction’s Parole Unit in locating a known carjacking suspect with active felony warrants from the Pueblo area. The suspect was believed to be in a stolen vehicle. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Lowes at Academy and Platte about an hour and a half later with two more suspects. Officials spotted the suspects a couple more times, and in both situations, they believed they were attempting to steal additional vehicles. Officers re-engaged the suspects again due to the risk to the public. At south Academy and Hartford, officers performed a tactical vehicle intervention. At that time, 31-year-old Devon Bobian, 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco, and 37-year-old Anthony Vallejos were taken into custody. Donations to help Officer Becerra and his family can be made at the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association website.

FOUNTAIN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO