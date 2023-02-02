Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
One Person Dead, Four Injured in Colorado ShootingcreteFalcon, CO
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer
COLORADO, (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating a former member of the Cripple Creek police department and said they believe there may be additional victims. During the course of the investigation of Alexander Kenoyer, CBI agents said they discovered several explicit images and videos – possibly from the internet – of women The post CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer appeared first on KRDO.
Man injured in shooting at Academy Place
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that injured a man early Sunday morning on Feb. 5. At approximately 1:23 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Academy Place near Academy Circle on reports of shots being fired. Arriving officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
1 killed, 4 wounded in Colorado neighborhood shooting
Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting in Falcon that left one person dead and four others wounded, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe that the shooting, which occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch subdivision, may have been connected to a carjacking on Saturday near Potter Drive, sheriff's Lt. Deborah Mynatt said in a statement.
Hit-and-run crash injures motorcyclist on North Academy
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon on Feb. 4, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Shortly before 4:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of North Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive on reports of a hit-and-run crash. An investigation determined that a motorcycle was southbound […]
Search on stolen car leads to probe into suspicious device
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A search on a stolen vehicle led law enforcement into an investigation of a suspicious device found in a parking lot, Friday night on Feb. 3. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 2900 block of Galley Road. A reporting […]
nbc11news.com
El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
KKTV
Alcohol, speeding investigated as factors in deadly Academy and Palmer Park crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and multiple others hospitalized in a possible drunk driving crash overnight. Police say the vehicles collided in the middle of the North Academy and Palmer Park intersection. “Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling north on Academy ... when it...
1 killed, 4 shot and taken to hospital in El Paso County neighborhood
Crime tape that expands more than a block marks the scene of a shooting that left one person dead and wounded four others in an El Paso County neighborhood early Sunday morning.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police arrest juveniles dubbed the ‘Kia Boys’ involved in multiple auto thefts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested several juveniles involved in the theft of multiple KIA vehicles. Wednesday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Kum N Go gas station at 2588 Airport Rd. to investigate a suspicious vehicle. According to police, the vehicle was a white KIA sedan at the gas pumps filled with several juveniles.
Multiple hospitalized following shooting in Falcon
Multiple victims have been hospitalized with unknown injuries following an early morning shooting on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).
kvor.com
Suspects in police chase identified, an officer in critical condition
FOUNTAIN – We’re learning more after an officer fell nearly 30 feet off a bridge Thursday night while attempting to arrest carjacking suspects. The officer is identified as Julian Becerra. He is in critical condition. It all started when Fountain Police received a request to assist the Department of Correction’s Parole Unit in locating a known carjacking suspect with active felony warrants from the Pueblo area. The suspect was believed to be in a stolen vehicle. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Lowes at Academy and Platte about an hour and a half later with two more suspects. Officials spotted the suspects a couple more times, and in both situations, they believed they were attempting to steal additional vehicles. Officers re-engaged the suspects again due to the risk to the public. At south Academy and Hartford, officers performed a tactical vehicle intervention. At that time, 31-year-old Devon Bobian, 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco, and 37-year-old Anthony Vallejos were taken into custody. Donations to help Officer Becerra and his family can be made at the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association website.
Police investigate house fire on Swope Avenue
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a house fire that occurred Friday evening on Feb. 3. Shortly after 6:20 p.m., a resident of a home near the 700 block of Swope Avenue and East Monument Street called 911 to report a fire in the house. When officers arrived, they located […]
CSPD: Drama teacher arrested in narcotics investigation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a drama teacher at a local school after officers responded to reports of methamphetamine located in a classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. CSPD said on Friday, Feb. 3, at around 11:30 a.m., officers with the Stetson Hills Patrol Division responded to the school and […]
Colorado Springs Utilities truck hit by car, utility worker taken to the hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs Utilities truck has hit by another car early Sunday morning near Northgate, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened at the intersection of Voyager Parkway and New Life Drive just before 2:30 a.m. Police said Springs Utilities was performing maintenance in the area when the The post Colorado Springs Utilities truck hit by car, utility worker taken to the hospital appeared first on KRDO.
New details released in pursuit where officer fell off bridge
New details have been released in a Friday police pursuit that ended after a police officer fell 30 to 40 feet off a bridge.The officer fell off that bridge while he was trying to apprehend a suspect Thursday night. It happened in Fountain, south of Colorado Springs.That officer has since been identified as Julian Becerra. He's been with Fountain PD for over four years and works in the patrol division as a K9 officer.Several law enforcement agencies responded to a pursuit involving someone suspected of multiple felonies, according to the city of Fountain. Colorado State Patrol troopers were able to...
Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the east side of Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened around 1:23 a.m. when they responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Academy Place. Once The post Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Deputies search for 12-year-old who allegedly stole mother's SUV
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old boy who reportedly stole his mother's SUV on Sunday.Authorities say, 12-year-old Romeo, who has a history of running away, stole his mother's Jeep in the area of 4600 Ports Down Lane. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, driving a white 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a license plate reading "DCCA28."Deputies say if anyone seen Romeo or the SUV are to contact the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.
ALERT: Missing & endangered 41-year-old Indigenous man
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 41-year-old man Sunday evening on Feb. 5. Joshua Creel was last seen in the 2500 block of Astrozon Circle on Friday, Feb. 3, at approximately 5 a.m. Creel is 5’09” and 175 lbs with brown, blonde hair […]
WATCH: FPD update on injured officer, suspects arrested
FOX21 News will stream the press conference live in this article and in the video player at 5 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — A press conference was held by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) on Friday, Feb. 3 to discuss the incident on Thursday, near South Academy Boulevard and Hartford Street, which left an FPD officer […]
Pueblo man sentenced to more than 15 years for felony charges
PUBELO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was sentenced to 190 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to two charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. 44-year-old Kenneth Lawrence Baca plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, according to The post Pueblo man sentenced to more than 15 years for felony charges appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0