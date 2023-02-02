ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
WJHG-TV

Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WEAR

Deputies search for missing, endangered 3-month-old in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing and endangered 3-month-old baby. The sheriff's office says the infant's name is Shainne Hatfield. Deputies say Shainne is believed to be with her mother, 36-year-old Brandie Hatfield. According to deputies, Brandie may also go...
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola woman charged in fatal hit-and-run wreck

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola woman faces multiple charges in connection with wreck last year that left two people dead. Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

2 arrested after drive-by shooting, deputy pursuit in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are behind bars after they were arrested following a drive-by shooting, as well as a deputy pursuit, in Escambia County Thursday. 19-year-old Zykeir Tamarcus Knight and 21-year-old Leslie Howard Huff have been identified as the suspects. The shooting happened earlier Thursday on Y Street....
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly shoots at ECSO SWAT team, arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles. On Feb. 1, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Assists Panama City Beach Police in Arrest of Larry and Michelle Whitehead in Orange Hill Community

On February 1, 2023, the Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police Department in the execution of an arrest and search warrant in rural Washington County. Washington County Investigations was contacted by Panama City Beach Police Department Investigations in regard to an investigation into the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

19-year-old charged in connection to Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The 19-year-old arrested in connection to a shooting late Tuesday night has been booked into Escambia County Jail. Tracy Posey, 19, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer. Other charges are possibly pending. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Wednesday that Posey fired...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Deputies led on chase in Escambia Co., 1 arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Man found guilty in Panama City Beach homeless camp murder

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon a jury convicted a 58-year-old man of beating another transient to death with a rebar. Panama City Beach Police arrested Charles Strickland for the murder of Clifford Lowrey in November 2020. PCBPD were called to an area behind ABC Fine Wine and Spirits in search of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

