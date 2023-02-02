Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
WEAR
Pensacola woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 53-year-old Pensacola woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened in the area of Lillian Highway and Bauer Road. Troopers say the woman's vehicle left the road and started driving on the shoulder. FHP...
WEAR
Deputies search for missing, endangered 3-month-old in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing and endangered 3-month-old baby. The sheriff's office says the infant's name is Shainne Hatfield. Deputies say Shainne is believed to be with her mother, 36-year-old Brandie Hatfield. According to deputies, Brandie may also go...
Catalytic converter thieves target Mitsubishi and Toyota cars in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said four catalytic converters were stolen from cars in Destin on Feb. 1. OCSO said in a post online the thieves took the parts from three Mitsubishi Outlanders and one Toyota Tacoma. “Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain expensive metals and removal can take less […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola woman charged in fatal hit-and-run wreck
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola woman faces multiple charges in connection with wreck last year that left two people dead. Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Pensacola woman charged with vehicular homicide in 2022 fatal hit-and-run: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal 2022 hit-and-run that left two dead. Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. FHP said […]
WEAR
2 arrested after drive-by shooting, deputy pursuit in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are behind bars after they were arrested following a drive-by shooting, as well as a deputy pursuit, in Escambia County Thursday. 19-year-old Zykeir Tamarcus Knight and 21-year-old Leslie Howard Huff have been identified as the suspects. The shooting happened earlier Thursday on Y Street....
Report: Embattled Pensacola contractor allegedly took more than $95K from victim in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home. LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny. According to […]
Woman shot while at stop sign on Pace Blvd: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot while at a stop sign on Pace Boulevard near Lakeview Avenue Wednesday night. Sgt. Melony Peterson said the passenger of a “dark colored vehicle” fired shots at the victim’s car striking the windshield and passenger window. The victim was shot […]
Florida man confesses to stealing DJ equipment worth $65K, pawned for $21K: Niceville Police
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars in Okaloosa County charged with stealing nearly $65,000 in DJ and sound equipment and pawning it off for cash. According to the Niceville Police Department arrest report, 44-year-old Donnie Lee Roop allegedly stole the equipment from two storage units at 216 Government Ave. Roop, […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Capture Fleeing Alleged Felon Elis Francios Vargas Sterling on February 3, 2023
UPDATE – SUSPECT CAPTURED. Washington County Deputies stayed vigilant throughout the night and into the early morning hours in the search for a domestic violence stabbing suspect. Around 6:30 AM this morning, Elis Francios Vargas Sterling was CAPTURED trying to flee the area in the rear of a vehicle.
Pensacola man allegedly shoots at ECSO SWAT team, arrested
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles. On Feb. 1, […]
WEAR
Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Assists Panama City Beach Police in Arrest of Larry and Michelle Whitehead in Orange Hill Community
On February 1, 2023, the Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police Department in the execution of an arrest and search warrant in rural Washington County. Washington County Investigations was contacted by Panama City Beach Police Department Investigations in regard to an investigation into the...
WEAR
19-year-old charged in connection to Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The 19-year-old arrested in connection to a shooting late Tuesday night has been booked into Escambia County Jail. Tracy Posey, 19, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer. Other charges are possibly pending. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Wednesday that Posey fired...
WEAR
Report: Man arrested after shooting at Escambia County SWAT deputy inside home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged after shooting at an Escambia County SWAT deputy Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a home in the 5900-block of Strickland Place. According to the report, a caller told deputies their roommate, Badgett, had...
Deputies led on chase in Escambia Co., 1 arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO: Drive-by shots fired Thursday could be linked to earlier crimes this week
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - New developments in a string of violent crimes in Escambia County, Florida this week. Five were shot, and two are dead in five different crimes since Sunday. ECSO said shots were fired during a drive-by Thursday and could be linked to some of those cases. The...
Alabama veterinarian horse rider shot near Florida line: Witness calls it ‘attempted mass murder’
A man fired on a group of horse riders on Saturday in Florida near the Alabama state line south of Dothan and injured one woman, an Alabama veterinarian, according to eyewitness accounts and a report from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. “It’s a miracle that no one...
Man found guilty in Panama City Beach homeless camp murder
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon a jury convicted a 58-year-old man of beating another transient to death with a rebar. Panama City Beach Police arrested Charles Strickland for the murder of Clifford Lowrey in November 2020. PCBPD were called to an area behind ABC Fine Wine and Spirits in search of […]
