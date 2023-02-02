Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
NBA Trade Rumors 3 players Suns can trade for after missing Kyrie Irving
While the Suns had all the assets to make a good offer for Kyrie Irving, his trade to Dallas frees them to pursue a better fit. With new ownership in town and a core that has been contending in the last two seasons, the Phoenix Suns have made it clear that they’re buyers in the trade market despite a relatively middling record. An example of the Suns’ ambition could be seen very recently when they became one of the four teams reportedly involved in the ongoing Kyrie Irving sweepstakes before the Mavericks eventually got the All-Star guard.
Detroit Pistons: 1 possible trade with every playoff team in the West
The Detroit Pistons have remained quiet at the trade deadline so far, but that could all change over the next couple of days. The big NBA news has been the Kyrie Irving trade, which came out of nowhere and will clearly have an effect on the market. Teams may be...
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bucks vs. Blazers prediction and odds for Monday, February 6 (Bet on Milwaukee)
Arguably the best matchup in the NBA on Monday night is between the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center in Portland. The Bucks are on a heater right now, winning seven straight games and nine of their last 10 to pull just one game behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.
Lakers rumors hint that Kyrie Irving will still wind up in LA eventually
The Los Angeles Lakers wanted to trade for Kyrie Irving to reunite him with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving wanted to come to Los Angeles to potentially contend for a title. Despite that, a petty Lakers tax kept Irving away from Los Angeles, instead sending him to the Dallas Mavericks.
