While the Suns had all the assets to make a good offer for Kyrie Irving, his trade to Dallas frees them to pursue a better fit. With new ownership in town and a core that has been contending in the last two seasons, the Phoenix Suns have made it clear that they’re buyers in the trade market despite a relatively middling record. An example of the Suns’ ambition could be seen very recently when they became one of the four teams reportedly involved in the ongoing Kyrie Irving sweepstakes before the Mavericks eventually got the All-Star guard.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO