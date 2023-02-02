The Gymbacks made their return to Bud Walton Arena on Friday night and put on a show in front of a program record 11,031 fans. No. 18 Arkansas fell to No. 2 Florida 197.400-197.875, but the team had plenty of high points on the day. The score is the Hogs’ third-highest ever as a program, and a new record in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas also earned a new beam best for 2023 with a 49.350, and outscored Florida on floor 49.475-49.250.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO