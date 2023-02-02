Read full article on original website
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Sweep Doubleheader Against Illinois State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks men’s tennis team swept the Redbirds on Sunday, finishing 3-0 on the weekend. Arkansas won both matches 4-0 over Illinois State (4-5) to improve to 9-1 overall this season. The Hogs started off the doubleheader by introducing three new pairings in the doubles...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Gut Out Win at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (18-7, 5-5 SEC) gutted out a 54-51 at Auburn (13-9, 3-7 SEC) to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to .500 in SEC play. In a game where 54 total fouls were called, Arkansas tallied 23 of its 54 total points from the foul line, including clutch free throws by Makayla Daniels to seal the game. The Razorbacks never trailed in the contest and reached 18 wins on the season, which matches last season’s total.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Wins 4th Straight SEC Game; Gets 1st True Road Win
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Arkansas only made two field goals inside the final three minutes, but both were go-ahead baskets – one by Ricky Council IV and one by Anthony Black – to lead the Razorbacks to a 65-63 victory over South Carolina Saturday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena.
wfft.com
Luke Goode back suited for Fighting Illini
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WFFT) - After facing a foot injury in October, Homestead grad Luke Goode is finally making his way back on the court. The sophomore guard was out for three months due to foot surgery but is now suiting up for the Fighting Illini once again. Goode did not...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback sprint depth on display in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE – The second day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic offered a view into the sprint depth the Razorbacks have this season, highlighted by a 3:30.98 effort in the 4 x 400m relay. The Arkansas foursome of Aaliyah Pyatt, Ashanti Denton, Joanna Reid, and Tiana Wilson placed second...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Cruise Past East Tennessee State, 6-1
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks men’s tennis team continued their dominance at home with a victory over East Tennessee State on Friday night. Arkansas (7-1) took a 6-1 win over the Buccaneers (0-6), improving to 4-0 at home. The Razorbacks started off strong again, winning on courts one...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Sets New Attendance, Personal Highs from Bud Walton Arena
The Gymbacks made their return to Bud Walton Arena on Friday night and put on a show in front of a program record 11,031 fans. No. 18 Arkansas fell to No. 2 Florida 197.400-197.875, but the team had plenty of high points on the day. The score is the Hogs’ third-highest ever as a program, and a new record in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas also earned a new beam best for 2023 with a 49.350, and outscored Florida on floor 49.475-49.250.
bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs Dropping Ball on Sure-Handed Brother Hard to Ignore after No. 1 Recruit Walker White’s Decision
The highest-ranked quarterback to come through Arkansas in more than a decade is leaving the state to play college football. Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Auburn on Friday, choosing the Tigers over Clemson and Baylor. The Razorbacks were not included in his final three, which he announced Thursday, despite a last-ditch effort by new offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Lance Lang, Wayne Pinnock register victories in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Registering victories for Arkansas on the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic were Razorbacks Lance Lang in the 200m and Wayne Pinnock in the long jump. Lang won the 200m in 20.47 as he raced current collegiate leader Courtney Lindsey of Texas Tech (20.41),...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Amanda Fassold wins in New Mexico with collegiate leading mark
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Entering the meet sharing the collegiate pole vault lead with two other vaulters, Razorback Amanda Fassold improved her indoor best to 14 feet, 10.75 inches (4.54) to take sole possession of the collegiate lead for 2023 as she claimed the event on the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina
channel1450.com
Hawks Hold Cardinals To Nine Second Half Points For Shootout Win
Prairie Central held Pleasant Plains to just two points in the third quarter and nine total in the second half on their way to a 41-27 win in the Illini Prairie vs Sangamo conference shootout finale on Saturday at Williamsville. Tyler Curl had seven of his team high 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Hawks to victory. Plains will host PORTA in Sangamo action on Tuesday.
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois.
channel1450.com
Bauman’s Buzzer-Beater Lifts Pontiac Over Pretzels
Kerr Bauman with time winding down got a quick pass from Henry Brummel and released it. It fell before the buzzer and Pontiac defeated New Berlin 43-40 with the buzzer-beater in the IPC/Sangamo Shootout at Williamsville High School on Saturday.
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois
The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
wglt.org
Irving Elementary School in Bloomington to start nurse academy
Bloomington’s District 87 is launching a new program this spring to tackle staffing and diversity issues in nursing. The Mini Nurse Academy is an after-school program designed to teach 20 Irving Elementary students the ins and outs of being a nurse. The program will last four weeks with students — in grades 3-6 — learning everything from how to perform CPR to the dangers of vaping, and what classes to take in high school for success in the field.
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Illinois Is Hiding In This Tiny Park
At only 298 acres, Buffalo Rock State Park is only a fraction of the size of the state’s larger parks, but it’s home to one of the most incredible natural wonders in Illinois. So, lace up your hiking boots, and let’s hit the trail. Visit the park’s...
