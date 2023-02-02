‘Look at Your Own Damn Mirror!’ Swalwell LOSES IT on Republicans Before They Voted to Boot Omar from Committee

Read full article on original website
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Turns Eric Swalwell Mocking Republicans and Their ‘Small’ Pins Into the Lowest of Low Blows
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene dropped a brutal and very personal jab at California Rep. Eric Swalwell after the Democrat lobbed a tweet entendre over the size of rifle pins wore by Republican colleagues. Rifle pins have been appearing on the outfits of House Republicans in recent weeks and...
Matt Gaetz Expresses Concern About Removing Ilhan Omar From Committee, Worries it Could Happen to Him: ‘Not The Best Feeling In The World’
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) expressed concern about the removal of Rep. Ilhan Omar from her spot on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. On Thursday, the Republican-controlled House voted to remove Omar from the position citing past antisemitic comments that conflicted with her role. “I voted with the majority on that...
Here Are the Minority of House Democrats Who Had the Guts to Vote Against Republicans’ Idiotic and Performative Resolution on ‘Socialism’
On Thursday, the House overwhelmingly voted in favor of a useless resolution “denouncing the horrors of socialism.” Sadly, the majority of Democrats felt compelled to approve the utterly performative measure, which passed 328 to 86. Even though most Democrats voted for the resolution, it will not prevent Republicans...
Don Lemon Scoffs at Republicans ‘Hyperventilating’ Over Biden’s Handling of Chinese Spy Balloon While Ignoring Trump
CNN’s Don Lemon is not impressed with conservative outrage over President Joe Biden’s response to the Chinese spy balloon situation. On Monday, CNN This Morning discussed the political fallout from the revelation that the spy balloon floated across America before being shot down off the U.S. east coast. The conversation also touched on how Donald Trump denies the reports noting that three Chinese spy balloons encroached on U.S. airspace during his presidency.
MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real
MSNBC host Michael Steele was stunned by the beliefs expressed by Trump supporters who say Donald Trump is still president, President Joe Biden’s presidential seal “isn’t real” but the second military he commands is real. Steele filled in for Joy Reid on Thursday night’s edition of...
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
CAUGHT ON TAPE: Trump Campaign Plots To ‘Fan Flames’ of Big Lie in Leaked Strategy Session — TWO DAYS After Election
A Trump campaign official was caught on tape telling staff that President Donald Trump’s “comms” team would continue to “fan flames” of election denial — just two days after Election Day 2020. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been...
Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.
Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
Fmr. Obama Sec Def Leon Panetta: Biden Should’ve Shot Down Spy Balloon Before ‘It Was Allowed to Transverse the Entire Country’
A top level member of the Obama administration said President Joe Biden should have taken swifter action against the Chinese spy balloon, instead of letting it “transverse the entire country.”. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless...
‘Reagan Is Spinning in His Grave’: Former Republican Comms Director Says the Gipper ‘Would Never Win a Primary’ in Today’s GOP
Former Republican Capitol Hill communications director Tara Setmayer said Ronald Reagan wouldn’t stand a chance of winning the GOP presidential nomination these days. Appearing on Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, Setmayer was asked by guest host Michael Steele about the affinity some Republicans have for far-right world leaders.
Newsmax Guest Claims Whoopi Goldberg Should Be ‘Deported’ To Africa To Appreciate America During ‘Date, Debate, Deport’ Segment
In the debut of a Newsmax segment called “Date, Debate, Deport,” podcaster David J. Harris Jr. Newsmax host Eric Bolling introduced the segment on Thursday night, presenting three categories: ladies from The View, the White House, and Capitol Hill. The bit is a play on the popular and ridiculous “fuck, marry, kill” where people pick what they would hypothetically prefer to do one of three typically famous people.
AOC Hits Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene Debate Challenge With Reminder They’re on the Same Committee: ‘You Spent Almost No Time There’
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-GA) took multiple shots at one another following a House floor speech where the former excitedly dug into Republicans for voting to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Greene got a shoutout in Ocasio Cortez’s speech...
House Republicans Call for Al Jazeera Press Credentials To Be Suspended, Demand Company Register As ‘Foreign Agent’
Multiple House Republicans called for the suspension of press credentials for Al Jazeera until the outlet registers as a foreign agent. Reps. Jack Berman (R-MI,), Alex Money (R-WV), and Michael Waltz (R-FL) signed the letter sent to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Politico reported. The lawmakers acknowledge in the letter that most credentialed journalists for Al Jazeera International and Al Jazeera English are likely legitimate journalists, but without registering, they argue operatives could be implanted through the company’s press access.
Laura Ingraham and Jim Jordan Repeat Falsehood That the DOJ Referred to School Parents as ‘Terrorists’
Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Rep. Jim Jordan (D-OH) once again uttered the false claim that the Department of Justice referred to school parents as “terrorists.”. Both had previously made the fake accusation. For nearly a year and a half, conservative politicians and media figures have repeated the...
Don Jr Calls For Montanans to Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon (They Can’t. It’s Too High)
Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, decided to add his voice to the growing right-wing furor over the Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. Many on the right, like Rep. James Comer (R-KY), used the incident to declare President Joe Biden “weak” and warned the balloon might be filled with “bioweapons.” Other Republicans, like Donald Trump, demanded Biden shoot the balloon down, despite the military’s concern of debris falling on Americans.
‘ASHLI BABBITT WAS MURDERED!!!’ Trump Rages After McCarthy Defends Officer Who Shot Jan 6 Rioter
The politically symbiotic relationship between former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy may be wobbling. At issue is the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police Officer during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 as she tried to break into the House Chamber.
NBC’s Peter Alexander Grills Biden Spox Over Kamala Harris George Floyd Act Promise At Tyre Nichols Funeral: ‘Is It Negotiable?’
NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over details of a promise that Vice President Kamala Harris made at the funeral of Tyre Nichols: that passing police reform is “non-negotiable!”. Here’s what the VP said during her eulogy Wednesday:. I was,...
Joe Scarborough Mocks Marco Rubio Attack on Biden’s Handling of Chinese Spy Balloon: If America is in Decline, ‘MOVE TO RUSSIA!’
There was a lot going on Morning Joe Monday morning, but in the segment featured above, the words that best describe it include mockery, frustration, and sheer animus towards various Republican officials. However, Senator Marco Rubio caught the worst of it. And yes, patriotism came up also, but in the...
Fox & Friends Outraged General Milley Apparently Pushed Back on Biden’s Order to Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon: ‘Find a Way to Take it Out!’
Fox & Friends went off on General Mark Milley as they believe he ignored President Joe Biden’s orders to shoot down China’s spy balloon. The aftermath of the balloon’s traversing the country was the A1 story for the curvy couch Monday morning, which involved Fox & Friends co-hosts taking turns to deride and mock recent reports that Chinese spy balloons also made their way into the U.S. during the Trump administration.
