‘Look at Your Own Damn Mirror!’ Swalwell LOSES IT on Republicans Before They Voted to Boot Omar from Committee

CNN’s Don Lemon is not impressed with conservative outrage over President Joe Biden’s response to the Chinese spy balloon situation. On Monday, CNN This Morning discussed the political fallout from the revelation that the spy balloon floated across America before being shot down off the U.S. east coast. The conversation also touched on how Donald Trump denies the reports noting that three Chinese spy balloons encroached on U.S. airspace during his presidency.

