ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mediaite

‘Look at Your Own Damn Mirror!’ Swalwell LOSES IT on Republicans Before They Voted to Boot Omar from Committee

By Michael Luciano
Mediaite
Mediaite
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Mediaite

Here Are the Minority of House Democrats Who Had the Guts to Vote Against Republicans’ Idiotic and Performative Resolution on ‘Socialism’

On Thursday, the House overwhelmingly voted in favor of a useless resolution “denouncing the horrors of socialism.” Sadly, the majority of Democrats felt compelled to approve the utterly performative measure, which passed 328 to 86. Even though most Democrats voted for the resolution, it will not prevent Republicans...
Mediaite

Don Lemon Scoffs at Republicans ‘Hyperventilating’ Over Biden’s Handling of Chinese Spy Balloon While Ignoring Trump

CNN’s Don Lemon is not impressed with conservative outrage over President Joe Biden’s response to the Chinese spy balloon situation. On Monday, CNN This Morning discussed the political fallout from the revelation that the spy balloon floated across America before being shot down off the U.S. east coast. The conversation also touched on how Donald Trump denies the reports noting that three Chinese spy balloons encroached on U.S. airspace during his presidency.
Mediaite

Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
MONTANA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.

Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
Mediaite

Fmr. Obama Sec Def Leon Panetta: Biden Should’ve Shot Down Spy Balloon Before ‘It Was Allowed to Transverse the Entire Country’

A top level member of the Obama administration said President Joe Biden should have taken swifter action against the Chinese spy balloon, instead of letting it “transverse the entire country.”. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless...
MONTANA STATE
Mediaite

‘Reagan Is Spinning in His Grave’: Former Republican Comms Director Says the Gipper ‘Would Never Win a Primary’ in Today’s GOP

Former Republican Capitol Hill communications director Tara Setmayer said Ronald Reagan wouldn’t stand a chance of winning the GOP presidential nomination these days. Appearing on Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, Setmayer was asked by guest host Michael Steele about the affinity some Republicans have for far-right world leaders.
Mediaite

Newsmax Guest Claims Whoopi Goldberg Should Be ‘Deported’ To Africa To Appreciate America During ‘Date, Debate, Deport’ Segment

In the debut of a Newsmax segment called “Date, Debate, Deport,” podcaster David J. Harris Jr. Newsmax host Eric Bolling introduced the segment on Thursday night, presenting three categories: ladies from The View, the White House, and Capitol Hill. The bit is a play on the popular and ridiculous “fuck, marry, kill” where people pick what they would hypothetically prefer to do one of three typically famous people.
Mediaite

AOC Hits Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene Debate Challenge With Reminder They’re on the Same Committee: ‘You Spent Almost No Time There’

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-GA) took multiple shots at one another following a House floor speech where the former excitedly dug into Republicans for voting to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Greene got a shoutout in Ocasio Cortez’s speech...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mediaite

House Republicans Call for Al Jazeera Press Credentials To Be Suspended, Demand Company Register As ‘Foreign Agent’

Multiple House Republicans called for the suspension of press credentials for Al Jazeera until the outlet registers as a foreign agent. Reps. Jack Berman (R-MI,), Alex Money (R-WV), and Michael Waltz (R-FL) signed the letter sent to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Politico reported. The lawmakers acknowledge in the letter that most credentialed journalists for Al Jazeera International and Al Jazeera English are likely legitimate journalists, but without registering, they argue operatives could be implanted through the company’s press access.
Mediaite

Don Jr Calls For Montanans to Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon (They Can’t. It’s Too High)

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, decided to add his voice to the growing right-wing furor over the Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. Many on the right, like Rep. James Comer (R-KY), used the incident to declare President Joe Biden “weak” and warned the balloon might be filled with “bioweapons.” Other Republicans, like Donald Trump, demanded Biden shoot the balloon down, despite the military’s concern of debris falling on Americans.
MONTANA STATE
Mediaite

Fox & Friends Outraged General Milley Apparently Pushed Back on Biden’s Order to Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon: ‘Find a Way to Take it Out!’

Fox & Friends went off on General Mark Milley as they believe he ignored President Joe Biden’s orders to shoot down China’s spy balloon. The aftermath of the balloon’s traversing the country was the A1 story for the curvy couch Monday morning, which involved Fox & Friends co-hosts taking turns to deride and mock recent reports that Chinese spy balloons also made their way into the U.S. during the Trump administration.
Mediaite

Mediaite

New York City, NY
17
Followers
313
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.

 https://www.mediaite.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy