Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
NBC Los Angeles
What Is the Super Bowl LVII Spread? Eagles Remain Slight Favorites Over Chiefs
Eagles remain Super Bowl LVII favorites but not by much originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The odds for Super Bowl LVII MVP might be even between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes but bookmakers maintain that the Eagles are slightly better than the Chiefs with a little more than a week before the biggest football contest of the year is played in Arizona.
NBC Los Angeles
Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'
Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
NBC Los Angeles
Five Interesting Facts About Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
NBC Los Angeles
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Not a Fan of ‘Stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games
Josh Jacobs not a fan of 'stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. At least one NFL star isn't a fan of the Pro Bowl Games. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs didn't mince words when giving his opinion of this year's new Pro Bowl format.
NBA World Reacts To Sunday's Steph Curry Announcement
Earlier: Steph Curry injured his left leg during Saturday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. At the very least, it could be a little while before we see the Warriors superstar again, based on the latest reporting on Curry's status. "Steph Curry will miss tomorrow’s game against the ...
Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow II Seeks Reduced Prison Sentence, Cites New Law, CTE
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow III, who is in prison for sex crimes, is seeking a reduction in his sentence, citing a new criminal reform law in California. The 39-year-old Winslow is representing himself and the petition he submitted was handwritten. But it spells out why he thinks this new criminal justice reform bill applies to his situation. He said he suffered physical trauma, possibly due due to CTE or a mild traumatic brain disorder. Winslow said that trauma played a part in the commission of his crimes. And because of that, “the court is required to impose the lower term (for sentencing considerations).”
NBC Los Angeles
2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 Pro Bowl is in the books and the reviews are starting to roll in on the weekend’s complete facelift. Among the changes made to the league’s traditional All-Star weekend include 10...
NBC Los Angeles
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers Brawl Breaks Out in Magic-Wolves
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected. Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words...
NBC Los Angeles
Who Could Trade for Kyrie Irving? Here Are the Favorites
Kyrie to Chicago? Bulls among favorites to land Nets All-Star originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline.
