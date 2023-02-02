Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Paul and Kristi Hack ready to make Spuds part of Casper community
CASPER, Wyo. — For years, baseball has been a big part of Paul’s and Kristi Hack’s lives. Now, they hope to share that passion with the Casper community as the owners of the city’s newest baseball team, the Casper Spuds. “Baseball has always been big in...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper College hosts youth free throw shooting competition
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper College basketball teams did not have a home game today, but the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym was still filled with basketball players this afternoon, as children from across the state came to Casper for the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot free throw competition state championship.
Gillette, February 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne area schools struggle in Friday night wrestling
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Central started Cheyenne’s day of wrestling against Sheridan, who proved to be a very tough opponent. While the Lady Indians did get the better of the Lady Broncs, the boy’s team would not fare as well. Keagan Bartlett, Thomas Berta, and Price Harpstreith were the lone Central wrestlers to take a win, while the Broncs finished on top the rest of the way.
svinews.com
KICK IT OR KEEP IT: “Lucky Enough” by Jamie Hansen
A new song from a Wyoming country musician is up for vote in this week’s Kick It or Keep It on SVI Radio. “Lucky Enough” was released by Jamie Hansen, from Cheyenne, on January 31, 2023. If kept the song will be added The Spur’s playlist. Vote...
‘He’s the Heart and Soul of Our Program’
LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder wasn't shocked when Cort Roberson stepped up to the free-throw line and drained two shots last Tuesday night. "If you would have probably said, 'Hey, what are the chances of him getting a block?' I would have said probably slim to none," Wyoming's third-year head coach joked, referring to the 6-foot, 157-pound guard's late-game rejection in an 85-62 victory over Fresno State. "I probably would've said hell froze over but, shoot, man, Laramie is already frozen over."
oilcity.news
University of Wyoming Cowgirls drop heart-breaker to rival Colorado State on last-second shot
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It was a battle until the bitter end, but a Colorado State 3-pointer with two seconds left was the difference as the Wyoming Cowgirls’ five-game road winning streak was snapped Saturday against the rival Rams, 66–63. Saturday’s contest featured 12 ties and 16 lead changes.
oilcity.news
Honoring Wyoming Veterans in the Outdoors
High Definition Outdoors, or Hunting Doves and Deer? Maybe it’s time to do those Honey Do’s in the great outdoors? What does HD Outdoors of Wyoming stand for?. “We had a lot of people asking us at the Beacon a few weeks ago what HD stood for,” commented co-founding member Lindsay Stilwell. “HD is for Honor and Duty. Our nonprofit group aims to Honor our disabled Veterans for their Duty and we feel it’s our duty to get them outdoors.”
oilcity.news
Platte River Trails to host special guest, discuss 2023 goals at annual meeting
CASPER, Wyo. — The Platte River Trails Trust will share this year’s goals and host a guest speaker at its next annual meeting on Feb. 15. This year’s meeting luncheon at the Tate Pumphouse will include special guest Patrick Harrington, manager of the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, as well as an introduction to the organization’s new executive director.
Casper Restauranteur Offers Sober Alternatives to Classic Cocktails
In 2015, Cory Poulos had a decision to make. He could continue down the road he was currently on, or he could take a sharp left and reclaim his life. When he really started to think about it, the decision was an easy one. The hard part, at least for a time, was taking that very first step.
msureporter.com
The adventures have officially begun
My adventures in Wyoming have officially begun. I have been very busy exploring my surroundings and beyond Laramie. There is so much that has happened since I got here, but one of my favorite things is that I have officially found my go-to coffee shop. It is a small local...
county10.com
Recent deaths: Kessinger, Enger
Carol Joyce Kessinger: Carol was born September 29, 1956 in Casper, Wyoming. She died February 1, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice House following a short battle with cancer. To read full obituary, click here. Charles “Scott” Enger of Lander, Wyoming, died on January 25th, 2023 with his beloved...
Remembering Boyce ‘Bozz’ Bennett
“…The person who can bring the spirit of laughter into a room is indeed blessed.”. Bozz blessed us all with a laugh which came from deep inside his hearty frame. We shared the same microphone for many years and both of us were well aware of our obligation to inform and in our own ways to entertain. He was very good at it. We were both in the control room, playing the debut song of Garth Brooks, Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old), when a call came in from Chris LeDoux wanting to know “…who the hell is Garth Brooks.” We laughed. On-air Bozz was always very professional and warm. Your friend and he meant it.
cowboystatedaily.com
World’s Largest, Most-Advanced Vertical Farming Facility To Be Built In Laramie
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. University of Wyoming graduate Nate Storey has a vision to feed the world into the 21st century, and has the motivation and means to do it. The Wyoming State Lands and Investments Board announced a $20 million grant this week for...
oilcity.news
Platte River Trails to introduce new director during annual meeting on Feb. 15
CASPER, Wyo. — The Platte River Trails Trust will introduce its new executive director during its annual meeting on Feb. 15 at the Tate Pumphouse. According to a release issued on Friday, Patrick Harrington, the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation’s manager, will be the featured speaker. The trust’s...
county10.com
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Planned Protest At Black Hills Energy To Dispute High Utility Bills Draws One Person
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although hundreds of Black Hills Energy customers took to Facebook this week to express their anger at sudden increases in their utility bills this winter, only one person showed up to vent their anger. An account under the name Michael White...
oilcity.news
Strong winds close WYO 258 from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed WYO 258 in both directions from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles due to strong gusting winds. According to the National Weather Department, the area is seeing winds from the southwest blowing in at 22–26 mph, with gusts...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
oilcity.news
Obituary: Norma Faye Fletcher
Norma Faye Fletcher: August 27, 1933 – February 4, 2023. Norma Fletcher died on Feb. 4, 2023, in Casper, Wyoming. She was born on Aug. 27, 1933, in Clifton, Kansas, the daughter of Asa Raymond and Veda Jane McCann. She grew up in the Saratoga, Wyoming, area, graduating from Platte Valley High School in 1951.
