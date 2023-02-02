Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmemberDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Greeley police search for deadly hit-and-run suspect
The report was of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian at a cross walk.
Missing 9-year-old boy from Aurora has been found
Aurora police are looking for a 9-year-old boy who allegedly ran away from the Dam West neighborhood.
Driver who killed two people while fleeing police in stolen vehicle sentenced
A man who killed two people as tried to escape police in a stolen vehicle in 2021 was sentenced last week to 40 years in state prison. Nicholas Villarini, 28, was ordered by Adams County district court judge on Jan. 26 to serve 20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for each of two counts of Vehicular Homicide-DUI. More than a year of that time (458 days, to be exact) was subtracted from those sentences, a credit for time Villarini has already spent behind bars in the county jail. But the judge added on a mandatory four years of parole...
15-year-old girl dies after she was hit while crossing Colfax Avenue
AURORA, Colo. — A 15-year-old girl was killed and another teen was seriously injured when the two were hit by a driver while crossing Colfax Avenue in Aurora on Wednesday night, according to the Aurora Police Department. Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection...
Best friends killed by suspected drunk driver
An alleged drunk driver sped through a red light, killing two people and seriously hurting another in Loveland.
lnnnews.com
Lakewood Woman Seriously Injured After Being Struck on Turnpike by Flying Metal Object
A frum Lakewood woman broke her spine r”l when a metal object slammed through her windshield while she was driving on the highway. The family believes the item came loose off a passing truck and is requesting for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to notify authorities. The woman has since been released from the hospital.
Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1
A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
3 suspects wanted in RTD stabbing
Three suspects are wanted for assaulting and stabbing a victim on an RTD light rail near the Alameda station.
Thornton family asks for help after serious crash
A Thornton mother is struggling with her recovery after a bad vehicle crash.
Missing woman from Lakewood found dead
A woman who went missing in early January has been found dead, according to Littleton police.
Mother killed in crash vowed to help stop drunk drivers
Family and friends are forced to say goodbye to their loved one, Kathy Rothman, who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver nearly two weeks ago while driving for Uber.
Diabetic man missing 3 weeks, family devastated
It's been three weeks since 35-year-old Rickey Airth was last seen, and his family said they've exhausted all efforts.
Juvenile arrested after 18-year-old shot, killed in Loveland carjacking
An arrest has been made after an 18-year-old was shot and killed during a carjacking at a Loveland apartment complex, the Loveland Police Department announced Tuesday.
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting and carjacking
A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking and shooting in Loveland that left an 18-year-old man dead.The suspect is a minor, and so police are not yet releasing their name or mugshot.A white dodge ram pickup believed to be used in the incident has also been recovered.This all happened on Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartments near North Denver Avenue and East 1st Street in Loveland.At least three people in the truck are accused of firing into the victim's car, killing him and then stealing that car.Another teenager was shot in the incident but he will survive.The investigation is ongoing.
sentinelcolorado.com
Man shot in leg Wednesday night at Aurora apartment
AURORA | An unidentified man was shot in the leg Wednesday night while inside a central Aurora apartment, according to Aurora police. Police said the man was inside a residence at the Vista Park Apartments, 12707 E. Mississippi Ave. at about 6:50 p.m. when the shooting occurred. The extent of...
Window unit may have caused Boulder apartment fire
Several people were displaced from their homes Friday after an apartment fire that may have started by a window air unit.
Lakewood woman missing since early January found deceased
A missing Lakewood woman who was last seen in early January was found deceased on Wednesday evening.
Driver dies after crashing into front of home
One person died after a car crashed into a home in the Village East neighborhood.
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car.
Suspect used ladder to steal items from second-floor balcony in Five Points
A man in Denver's Five Points neighborhood is missing thousands of dollars' worth of items after a burglar used a ladder to access his second-floor balcony.
