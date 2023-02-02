ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

CBS Denver

Driver who killed two people while fleeing police in stolen vehicle sentenced

A man who killed two people as tried to escape police in a stolen vehicle in 2021 was sentenced last week to 40 years in state prison. Nicholas Villarini, 28, was ordered by Adams County district court judge on Jan. 26 to serve 20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for each of two counts of Vehicular Homicide-DUI. More than a year of that time (458 days, to be exact) was subtracted from those sentences, a credit for time Villarini has already spent behind bars in the county jail. But the judge added on a mandatory four years of parole...
BRIGHTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1

A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting and carjacking

A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking and shooting in Loveland that left an 18-year-old man dead.The suspect is a minor, and so police are not yet releasing their name or mugshot.A white dodge ram pickup believed to be used in the incident has also been recovered.This all happened on Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartments near North Denver Avenue and East 1st Street in Loveland.At least three people in the truck are accused of firing into the victim's car, killing him and then stealing that car.Another teenager was shot in the incident but he will survive.The investigation is ongoing.
LOVELAND, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Man shot in leg Wednesday night at Aurora apartment

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot in the leg Wednesday night while inside a central Aurora apartment, according to Aurora police. Police said the man was inside a residence at the Vista Park Apartments, 12707 E. Mississippi Ave. at about 6:50 p.m. when the shooting occurred. The extent of...
AURORA, CO

