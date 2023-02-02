ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sugar is processed differently in the brains of obesity-prone vs. obesity-resistant rats, study finds

By University of Michigan
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

New study links psychedelic drug experience to certain positive health behaviors

A new online survey of U.S. adults indicates that people who report using any of the classic psychedelics at least once in their lives also reported smoking cigarettes less often and eating healthier diets. The study was published in *[Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology*](https://doi.org/10.1177/20451253221135363)\. Classic psychedelics are a type of hallucinogenic...
WebMD

Brains of Obese People Show Changes Similar to Alzheimer’s

Jan. 31, 2023 -- The brains of obese people go through changes like those of Alzheimer’s patients, a new study shows. Being overweight in midlife has been linked to a greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, NBC News said in a report on the study. This is the first study that directly compared patterns of brain shrinkage in the two groups.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
Futurism

People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly

Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
MedicalXpress

Chronic pain-induced depression: Underlying mechanism revealed in mouse study

Chronic pain often leads to depression, which increases suffering and is clinically difficult to treat. Now, for the first time, researchers have uncovered the underlying mechanism that drives those depressive systems, according to a study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation. The mechanism acts to cause hypersensitivity in a...
TEXAS STATE
MedicineNet.com

How Does Ashwagandha Affect the Thyroid for Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism?

Ashwagandha is an ancient medicinal herb that has recently become popular as an alternative therapy for various conditions, like thyroid disorders. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the health benefits of ashwagandha for hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, and more. Ashwagandha, scientifically known as Withania somnifera, is also...
psychologytoday.com

How Social Isolation Affects the Brain

Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
New York Post

‘Ear tickler’ could be the answer to endometriosis pain

Scientists are lending an “ear tickler” to women experiencing pain from endometriosis. Endometriosis — which causes heavy and painful periods — develops when tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus, such as on the ovaries, fallopian tubes and pelvis, according to the Mayo Clinic.  Roughly 10% of women and girls of reproductive age are affected by endometriosis, according to the World Health Organization. While there is currently no known cure for the condition, there are treatments to reduce pain such as medication or surgery. However, there is now an alternative approach that scientists hope will reduce the...
MedicalXpress

Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents

Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress

Genes, neighborhoods and a surprising finding on stroke risk

A genetic score may be able to identify higher stroke risk—but only for people living in the most privileged neighborhoods, according to new research that highlights inequities related to wealth and health. Researchers looked at acute ischemic stroke, the most common type of stroke. It is caused by a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MedicalXpress

New study finds that age-related fat may lead to less effective muscle function

A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that age-related accumulation of abdominal fat is associated with lower muscle density. Low muscle density means the muscle has more fat in it, which can lead to less effective muscle function that in turn may lead to more falls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy