Sugar is processed differently in the brains of obesity-prone vs. obesity-resistant rats, study finds

Scientists are lending an “ear tickler” to women experiencing pain from endometriosis. Endometriosis — which causes heavy and painful periods — develops when tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus, such as on the ovaries, fallopian tubes and pelvis, according to the Mayo Clinic. Roughly 10% of women and girls of reproductive age are affected by endometriosis, according to the World Health Organization. While there is currently no known cure for the condition, there are treatments to reduce pain such as medication or surgery. However, there is now an alternative approach that scientists hope will reduce the...

5 DAYS AGO