KFYR-TV
Communities respond to racial slurs at basketball game in Jamestown
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some Bismarck High School basketball players were targeted with taunting and racial slurs at a basketball game in Jamestown against Jamestown High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Andre Austin’s mom, Savannah, was listening to his game in her car as she was driving home from her...
KFYR-TV
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
KFYR-TV
Athletic Director in Turtle Mountains discusses respect for all at sporting events
BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) - Your News Leader wanted to learn how leadership at other schools across the region are responding to the recent incident at a basketball game in Jamestown. For Dr. Shane Martin, the Athletic Director for Turtle Mountain Community Schools, his message was one of respect all around.
