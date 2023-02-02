Read full article on original website
Opinion: Restore Felony Penalties to Protect Public Safety in California
Public safety should be government’s top priority. That’s why I’m supporting a new legislative initiative in Sacramento that will enhance public safety by restoring felony penalties for many crimes now plaguing California. Obviously, serious crimes demand serious consequences. One day last week, Border Patrol agents seized fentanyl,...
Attorney General Rob Bonta discusses push to adjust CA’s concealed carry law
(Inside California Politics) California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the push by California leaders to support SB-2, a proposal that would tighten California’s concealed carry law.
Undocumented Immigrants Can Drive, Rent Apartments, And Access Health Benefits In California
Things are looking up for undocumented immigrants in California. Approval of the Safe and Responsible Drivers Act occurred in 2013. It gives undocumented residents a license to drive. Seven years later, the state plans to expand the program.
California DA calls Newsom a 'menace to public safety' in escalating war of words over police officer's death
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp continues to point the finger at Gov. Gavin Newsom's policies after a released convict allegedly gunned down a young cop on the job.
‘Unqualified plastic surgeon’ charged in California woman’s death during procedure
The doctor is accused of changing the time of death and pre-surgery documentation with the patient. He is also accused of sending the body to a funeral home where the body was embalmed as if "she had died of natural causes."
California medical group to pay $26M settlement after underreporting income
Clinica Sierra Vista agreed to pay nearly $26 million to settle allegations it underreported income, according to a press release from the office of Rob Bonta, attorney general of California. Bakersfield, Calif.-based Clinica Sierra Vista voluntarily reported the violations after new management identified them during an internal investigation, according to...
"California has been mean to Black people": State reparations task force inches closer to final report
SACRAMENTO – The countdown is on as the state's reparations task force examines the harms of slavery and systemic racism. A final report is due by July.It is undoubtedly a touchy subject. "California has been mean to Black people," said Dr. Amos C. Brown, lead pastor of Third Baptist Church. Dr. Brown is one of nine members on the committee. His hope is the nation acknowledges the past."That this nation ultimately — before us immediately— that as a state and a city would make amends and correct the wrongs that were perpetrated against Black people," he said. Seeing eye-to-eye has...
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner
BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
Sheriff: Two gang members detained in California murders of six people in execution-style manner
According to the Tulare County sheriff, two gang members involved in the January killing of six people, including a newborn, at a residence connected to a rival group in central California were apprehended early on Friday. One of them was captured following a gun battle. Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was...
Gavin Newsom comments on the passing of a former President of the California Chamber of Commerce
Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Allan Zaremberg, former President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Chamber of Commerce:. “Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Allan Zaremberg, a passionate voice for California’s business community for decades and trusted advisor...
Attorney General’s Statement in Response to Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Decision Allowing Accused Abusers Access to Guns Says, “Californians Should Know That Domestic Violence Restraining Orders, Still Prohibit the Possession of Firearms”
February 3, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued the following statement in response to a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit striking down a federal law that restricts an individual’s access to firearms when they are under a domestic violence restraining order:
California Slavery Reparations Task Force Debates Eligibility for Compensation
The California reparations task force concluded two days of public hearings in San Diego last week, making some key decisions and inching closer to their July deadline for their final set of recommendations. The task force agreed on to recommend that the state create the California African American Freedmen Affairs...
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million
Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California's attorney general prepares for looming court decisions on California gun laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a federal appeals court struck down a law that kept people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns on Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state's department of justice is ready for conservative-leaning judges to rule similarly in separate cases challenging some of California's gun laws.
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Private landowners bar access to 500,000 acres of California public land
The battle for open access to public lands is a familiar one to Bay Area residents.
Mass shooting throws spotlight on California farmworker living conditions
HALF MOON BAY - A Half Moon Bay Farmworker Advocate will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address next week. Dr. Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga is the Executive Director and Founder of Ayudando Latinos A Soñar or ALAS, a Latino centered nonprofit organization. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team have been working tirelessly to support farmworker families affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay last week. Hernandez-Arriaga said she's honored to attend President Biden's State of the Union address. She said the national attention of farmworkers' deplorable living and working conditions is long overdue. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team at ALAS...
Former Bakersfield police officer says department’s culture included corruption at the highest ranks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Damacio Diaz found himself on the other side of the law when he was convicted and sentenced for his role in selling drugs stolen from a Bakersfield Police Department evidence room. “People discovered who I was, what my background was, and I was assaulted by numerous inmates,” Diaz told 17 News. […]
