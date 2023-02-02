ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

beckersasc.com

California medical group to pay $26M settlement after underreporting income

Clinica Sierra Vista agreed to pay nearly $26 million to settle allegations it underreported income, according to a press release from the office of Rob Bonta, attorney general of California. Bakersfield, Calif.-based Clinica Sierra Vista voluntarily reported the violations after new management identified them during an internal investigation, according to...
CBS Sacramento

"California has been mean to Black people": State reparations task force inches closer to final report

SACRAMENTO – The countdown is on as the state's reparations task force examines the harms of slavery and systemic racism. A final report is due by July.It is undoubtedly a touchy subject. "California has been mean to Black people," said Dr. Amos C. Brown, lead pastor of Third Baptist Church. Dr. Brown is one of nine members on the committee. His hope is the nation acknowledges the past."That this nation ultimately — before us immediately— that as a state and a city would make amends and correct the wrongs that were perpetrated against Black people," he said. Seeing eye-to-eye has...
davisvanguard.org

Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General’s Statement in Response to Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Decision Allowing Accused Abusers Access to Guns Says, “Californians Should Know That Domestic Violence Restraining Orders, Still Prohibit the Possession of Firearms”

February 3, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued the following statement in response to a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit striking down a federal law that restricts an individual’s access to firearms when they are under a domestic violence restraining order:
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
GV Wire

CBS San Francisco

Mass shooting throws spotlight on California farmworker living conditions

HALF MOON BAY - A Half Moon Bay Farmworker Advocate will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address next week. Dr. Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga is the Executive Director and Founder of Ayudando Latinos A Soñar or ALAS, a Latino centered nonprofit organization. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team have been working tirelessly to support farmworker families affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay last week. Hernandez-Arriaga said she's honored to attend President Biden's State of the Union address. She said the national attention of farmworkers' deplorable living and working conditions is long overdue. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team at ALAS...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

