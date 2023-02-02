Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
MedicalXpress
Chronic pain-induced depression: Underlying mechanism revealed in mouse study
Chronic pain often leads to depression, which increases suffering and is clinically difficult to treat. Now, for the first time, researchers have uncovered the underlying mechanism that drives those depressive systems, according to a study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation. The mechanism acts to cause hypersensitivity in a...
psychologytoday.com
A Novel Cannabinoid May Help Protect the Brain From Aging
Targeting the mechanisms underlying chronic neuroinflammation by stimulating cannabinoid receptors may be a promising therapeutic strategy. Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) is a dietary cannabinoid that can reduce the impact of many neuropathological mechanisms. PEA’s actions are beneficial because it activates two important receptors that control inflammation and the sensation of pain.
scitechdaily.com
Uncovering the Link Between Immune Cells and Cognitive Decline: Study Offers a New Way to Tackle Alzheimer’s Disease
Could the underproduction of poorly understood immune cells contribute to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of cognitive decline? A recent study published in the journal Nature Immunology conducted by Rutgers University researchers suggests it may – and that increasing these cells could reverse the damage. Rutgers researchers conducted...
MedicalXpress
Using donor CAR T cells shows promise in treating myeloma patients in phase I trial
A team of medical specialists working at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York has found that donated white blood cells can be used effectively as part of CAR T cell therapy to treat myeloma patients. In their study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, the group gave patients...
Medical News Today
Algorithm suggests altered speech may be early sign of Parkinson’s disease
Researchers built an algorithm to predict Parkinson’s disease from short speech samples. Their model was able to predict 80-90% of Parkinson’s disease cases. They are now developing their algorithm into an app to help identify those at risk of the condition. most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease....
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in men more than women
A new Australian population-based cohort study by Monash University has directly compared two classes of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and found that one of the two classes is associated with a greater reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in men than in women. The two classes...
psychologytoday.com
AI Identifies Rare Forms of Dementia
Researchers assessed computerized methods to differentiate seven dementia syndromes based on atrophy patterns. Researchers hypothesized that the AI binary classifiers and multi-syndrome classifiers could reach high accuracies in differentiating syndromes. The multi-syndrome classification showed promise but is not translatable to clinical settings at this time. AI machine learning models for...
MedicalXpress
Soft robotic wearable restores arm function for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
Some 30,000 people in the U.S. are affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, a neurodegenerative condition that damages cells in the brain and spinal cord necessary for movement. Now, a team of researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied...
MedicalXpress
Study explores how exercise might mitigate age-related decline in skeletal muscle structure and function
A new study has observed differences in the shape, structure and mechanical properties of nuclei in trained and untrained individuals, potentially helping to explain the anti-aging effects of exercise. Research has found that exercise is associated with changes to the nucleus in muscle fibers and may contribute to the protective...
Cancer vaccines are already a reality—but your doctor might not tell you about them unless you ask
Personalized cancer vaccines are common within clinical trials. But developing them is a lengthy process. Cancer vaccines—it’s a concept seemingly torn from the plot of a futuristic sci-fi movie, or from the pages of some decades-old utopian novel far ahead of its time. But such wonders of science...
aao.org
Greater risk of cystoid macular edema may exist after DMEK compared to DSAEK
Review of: Factors predictive of cystoid macular edema following endothelial keratoplasty: A single-center review of 2233 cases. Myerscough J, Roberts H, Yu A, et al. British Journal of Ophthalmology, January 2023. Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) independently correlates with a greater risk of cystoid macular edema compared to Descemet stripping...
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Life Expectancy of Someone With Coffin-Siris Syndrome?
Most people with Coffin-Siris syndrome (CSS) live relatively long lives. The lifespan of affected individuals varies widely depending on the person’s level of physical and mental development and the severity of the illness. Medical care increases the quality of life and lifetime of people with CSS. What is Coffin-Siris...
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal neural mechanism of metabolic modulation by light
A research team led by Prof. Xue Tian from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) revealed the neural mechanism of photoreception suppressing thermogenesis in brown adipose tissue (BAT), thereby reducing glucose tolerance (GT) in mice and humans. This work was published in Cell on January 19. Previous...
Medical News Today
The link between trigeminal neuralgia and multiple sclerosis
Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is a facial pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve. It causes brief but recurrent attacks of stabbing or electrical shock sensations. It can be a symptom of multiple sclerosis (MS), which happens when a person’s immune cells damage the myelin sheath of their nerve cells, causing sensitivity and pain.
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress
How genes can affect antibodies against SARS-CoV-2
Ph.D. student Pradeepa Pushparaj, in Gunilla Karlsson Hedestams group at the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology, is the first author of a study recently published in Immunity. The study explains how antibody genes can influence the ability to make neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. Karolinska Institutet interviewed Pushparaj to...
MedicalXpress
Researchers map brain cell changes in Alzheimer's disease
A common sign of Alzheimer's disease is the excessive buildup of two types of protein in the brain: tangles of tau proteins that accumulate inside cells, and amyloid-β proteins that form plaques outside the cells. Researchers don't know how these protein deposits are related to the other major hallmark of the disease: the death of neurons in the brain.
allnurses.com
Sarcoidosis: A Complex Disease Simplified
Specializes in Health writing, Pediatric health, ICU, ER. Sarcoidosis is a disease that can affect any organ in the body. It is characterized by abnormal inflammatory cells that form clumps, most commonly in the lungs, lymph nodes, and skin, but can affect the eyes, musculoskeletal system, nervous system, heart, liver, and kidneys; in that order of occurrence. These granulomas form in organs and can change the organ's structure and function. Sarcoidosis usually presents in one of two ways: acute, with symptoms lasting only a short time (usually 12-36 months), and chronic, in which patients require prolonged treatment and can be lifelong.
