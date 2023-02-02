1 Dead, Cop Critically Wounded in Memphis Library Shooting

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A shooting at a library in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday left at least one person dead and a police officer “critically” injured, authorities said. Officers with the Memphis Police Department were called to respond to the Poplar-White Station Library just after 12:30 p.m., the PD tweeted. The individual shot was pronounced dead at the scene, while the officer who was shot was transported to a hospital. Few details on the situation were immediately available, with authorities describing it only as a “police-involved shooting” and a “serious security incident.” The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported that Thursday’s incident marked the fifth fatal interaction between a police officer and a civilian in the area since December. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy had asked its agents to investigate. The TBI is also probing the recent death of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Black officers ; Mulroy’s office is prosecuting the five cops for second-degree murder.

