ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Sony Is Dropping PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection, So Claim These 20 Games While You Still Can
It looks like the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is getting the axe (via PlayStation Blog), with the ninth-generation console bonus being shut down on May 9, 2023. The original intention behind the PS Plus Collection was to give PS5 owners a larger selection of games to play on their new console around its launch when there weren't very many new titles available for it. A reason for the purge hasn't been given, but we can assume Sony decided it wasn't necessary to keep it around for one reason or another.
PS5: Sony thanks fans as it gives update on supply of PlayStation 5
Sony has thanked fans for their patience as it announced that the PS5 should now be much easier to buy.Since it was released in late 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been somewhere between impossible and difficult to buy. Retailers that offered it immediately sold out, and price on the secondary market have been consistently high.The problems were the result of supply issues that related to coronavirus lockdowns, a global chip shortage and other problems. While Sony has said that demand for the console has been high throughout the release, it was largely a problem of supply, with the company struggling...
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 and Mjolnir Life Size Models Arrive At Gurugram; Records Strongest Quarter Yet With 32 Million Consoles Sold
PlayStation marketing in India has increased tremendously over the past years. We have seen a spike in the marketing PlayStation has been doing in the country since the arrival of God of War: Ragnarok. Firstly, we saw the Santa Monica title taking over the Mumbai Metro, as the entirety of...
ComicBook
New Nintendo Report Hints at Plans for 2023 Switch Lineup
A new report tied to Nintendo has shed additional light on what the Japanese gaming company might have in store for 2023. At this point in time, Nintendo has a pretty solid slate of games poised to come to Switch before the end of the year. Some of these games include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe. And while most of these titles will surely be a hit with Nintendo fans, it sounds like expectations should be lowered when it comes to the rest of the first-party lineup this year.
hypebeast.com
PlayStation 5 Pulls Off Best Quarter Yet, Selling 7.1 Million Units Globally
The third quarter of 2022 has proven to be a major win for Sony, somewhat unsurprisingly, thanks to the PlayStation 5. In the two years since the launch of the PS5, the console has pulled off its best-performing quarter to date during the three-month period that wrapped up on December 31.
Xbox exclusive CrossfireX is shutting down, offering limited refunds
Smilegate Entertainment, the developer of the Xbox exclusive shooter CrossfireX, has announced that the game will shut down in the coming months.
Xenia: Xbox Series X|S grabs a potentially more powerful Xbox 360 emulator
Xenia UWP has been revealed, offering a potential lifeline to hundreds of Xbox 360 games that would otherwise be lost forever.
IGN
Razer Leviathan V2 Pro Review
Razer often grabs headlines with lofty promises or unique features, and the Leviathan V2 Pro is no exception. The promise of beamforming and artificial intelligence-powered head tracking in a desktop soundbar is a wholly new idea – in this case one that comes packed with a larger system, more LEDs, and a higher $400 asking price.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
IGN
Why the Steam Deck is My Favorite Way to Play
When the Steam Deck shipped back in late February 2022, it honestly wasn’t quite up to the task of delivering on the promise it showed when first revealed back in July 2021. Seth Macy gave it a 7 when he reviewed it for us at launch, but it was clear there were some issues despite seeming so full of potential. It was an Early Access approach to a system launch, and that meant it was buggy, unstable, and game compatibility was a crapshoot. I signed up for a pre-order twice during the first six supply-constrained months, and both times I chickened-out when I finally got the notification to flip my $5 deposit into a full purchase. Despite somehow successfully rationalizing that the $649 512GB version was the only one worth considering, it would always seem like a completely unnecessary indulgence for an unfinished doodad when my finger was hovering over the buy button.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Users Losing Access to 46 Games Very Soon
Those who are still using Microsoft's Xbox 360 console will soon be losing access to purchase 46 games in total from the platform's digital storefront. Although it might not seem that old, the Xbox 360 originally launched all the way back in 2005. Since that time, Microsoft has gone on to release a number of new Xbox consoles, most notably with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. And while some fans might still be using their Xbox 360 periodically, Microsoft is now beginning to delist some notable titles from the legacy hardware.
knowtechie.com
PS5 owners have until May 9 to claim these 19 free PS Plus games
Sony offers a promotion to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 called the PS Plus Collection that offers access to 19 PS4 games for free via backward compatibility. Earlier this week, the company revealed that the PlayStation Plus Collection promotion would go away on May 9. But don’t worry. You can still download the games to play as long as you have a PlayStation Plus subscription.
IGN
What's New on the IGN Store: The Mandalorian, Halo, Dragon Ball, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include some new Star Wars products no matter which era you're a fan of, including The Mandalorian. And, we're showing...
IGN
Bleak Sword DX - Official Announcement Trailer
Bleak Sword DX will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC in 2023. Check out the trailer for a look at this dark fantasy action game. A demo for Bleak Sword DX is available now on Steam. Bleak Sword DX is newly updated for PC and Nintendo Switch, and expands...
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adds Much Requested Fast Travel Feature
EA's Respawn Entertainment has listened to fan feedback and added the much requested fast travel feature to its upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As reported by Games Radar, director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine that Respawn is implementing more ways to travel around Jedi: Survivor's worlds by including both fast travel and rideable mounts.
IGN
Everspace 2 Release Date Trailer
Everspace 2 is a single-player spaceship shooter with space and planet exploration, RPG elements, mining, crafting, and puzzles. It's out now in early access on PC, but its full release on PC is coming April 6, with PS5 and Xbox releases planned for this summer.
