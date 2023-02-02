Lucasfilm has been having a bit of a renaissance with their Star Wars shows on Disney+ and seems to have gone back to the drawing board with their film projects. Some of the series that they've released so far are The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, with some of them having been received fairly well. But, their recent films have been given the opposite treatment like Star Wars: The Last Skywalker. The Rise of Skywalker star Daisy Ridley has moved on from the franchise and appeared in several films since then, but it seems that she would return to the Galaxy far, far away. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley opened up about how she originally felt like she was going to screw up Star Wars and that it would be amazing if Rey Palpatine returned.

