Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Onward State
Comprehensive Penn State Sports Roundup: January 23 To February 5
Spring semester classes have started to pick up, and so have sports. Several of Penn State’s sports teams are in the full swing of things, and some are just getting their seasons started. While you’ve probably heard about some of the more dominant wins by Penn State sports teams...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Hockey’s Tessa Janecke Named To HCA Rookie Of The Year Watch List
No. 10 Penn State women’s hockey has had an electrifying season so far, having just clinched the CHA regular-season title with a 12-1-1 conference record and setting themselves for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. While hockey is a team sport, an argument can be made that Penn...
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Dominates No. 22 Indiana 35-8
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (13-0, 6-0 Big Ten) knocked off Indiana (7-3, 3-3 Big Ten) 35-8 on the road at Wilkinson Hall Sunday afternoon. After falling victim to a slow start highlighted by an 8-0 deficit, the Nittany Lions tacked on 35 unanswered points en route to earning a commanding win. With the triumph, Penn State has now won 10-straight matchups over the Hoosiers.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Falls At Nebraska 72-63
Penn State men’s basketball (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) lost another contest on the road Sunday afternoon, falling to Nebraska (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) 72-63. Seth Lundy’s 24 points and seven rebounds were not enough to complete the comeback effort. Jalen Pickett contributed 15 points, seven assists, and seven...
Onward State
Sewing, Seams, & Sports Teams: Meet Penn State Athletics’ Alterations Specialist
As a Penn State football fan, it’s easy to get swept up in the action of intense tackles, dramatic catches, and major plays. One individual, though, watches these games to check in on her niche and precise work. Penn State Alterations Specialist Autumn Grace is in charge of taking...
Onward State
No. 9 Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls 4-2 At No. 7 Ohio State
No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey (19-10-1 overall, 9-10-1 Big Ten) couldn’t outlast No. 7 Ohio State (17-10-1 overall, 10-8 Big Ten), falling 4-2 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus Saturday night. There wasn’t much offense until the third period, with the score being tied 1-1 entering the...
Onward State
Lady Lions Trounced 95-51 By No. 6 Iowa
Penn State women’s basketball (13-11, 4-9 Big Ten) was thrashed 95-51 by No. 6 Iowa (19-4, 11-1 Big Ten) on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The contest was the second time in the 2022-2023 season that the Lady Lions were blown out by the Hawkeyes. Sunday was also...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Dispatches Lafayette 21-11
Penn State men’s lacrosse (1-0) defeated Lafayette (0-1) 21-11 in the team’s season opener Saturday at Holuba Hall. Matt Traynor led the charge with five goals as Penn State opened its season with a dominant victory. After ending last season with a 3-11 record, it was a much needed display to right the ship.
Onward State
No. 10 Penn State Women’s Hockey Sweeps Syracuse, Clinches CHA Regular-Season Title
No. 10 Penn State (22-8-2) women’s hockey traveled to Syracuse, New York, to take on its conference rivals and earned the double against the Orange (9-20-2) with two resounding victories. Winning the first game in a 7-0 landslide, the Nittany Lions were forced to sweat out a second matchup...
Onward State
No. 9 Penn State Men’s Hockey Picks Up Much-Needed 4-3 Win Over No. 7 Ohio State
No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey (19-9-1, 9-9-1 Big Ten) beat No. 7 Ohio State (16-10-1, 9-8 Big Ten) 4-3 to end its two-game losing streak. Connor MacEachern and Kevin Wall scored two goals each for the Nittany Lions to go along with a 32-save performance for freshman Noah Grannan in just his fifth start to lead Penn State to a big series-opening win.
Onward State
State College High School Quarterback Finn Furmanek Commits To Penn State Football
Penn State continues to inch closer to “Tight End University” status with yet another tight end commit. State College’s very own Finn Furmanek announced on Friday that he will be staying home to continue his athletic and academic careers. After playing quarterback for State College High School, Furmanek will join Penn State’s program as a walk-on run-on tight end, as reported by PennLive.
Onward State
Bike Den To Host Winter Biking 101 Workshop February 8
The Bike Den will host a free Winter Biking 101 workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8. The workshop will cover how to safely bike in winter weather and general rules of the road. All participants will receive a free set of Penn State bike lights. The...
