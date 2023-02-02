Read full article on original website
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
The Paris Cafe brings French cuisine to NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A gooey macaroni and cheese and a double smashburger are popular brunch options at The Paris Cafe in the Seaport District. Watch PIX11’s Kirstin Cole’s full report in the video player.
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
Todd English to serve refined Greek fare and $3,500 wines by the glass
New York City’s prodigal chef Todd English has returned to open his first Big Apple restaurant in more than two decades, Side Dish has learned. English – who made waves with Olives NY at the W Hotel in Union Square when it opened in 2000, and who launched a national food court trend with his eponymously named Plaza Hotel food hall – will helm Pappas Taverna in Greenwich Village. The wood-fired Greek restaurant, which opens its doors Feb. 15, will provide a modern, playful take on Mediterranean cuisine, offer a $275-per-person 40-seat chef’s tasting room and serve $3,500 bottles of wine by...
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New York
One of the best restaurants in the nation is hiding just outside of Tarrytown, New York in Pocantico Hills. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which opened in 2004, is known all around the world and is popular with foodies and celebrities. It has two Michelin stars and everything on the menu is innovative, beautiful, tasty, and memorable. This farm-to-table, upscale restaurant in small-town New York is absolutely incredible. Read on to learn more about it.
gotodestinations.com
The Finest Italian Spots in Manhattan, New York – (With Photos!)
Looking for the best Italian in Manhattan? New York City is known for its diverse and exceptional cuisine, and Italian food takes a special place among its achievements. Considered the birthplace of Italian American cooking, this city offers top-notch Italian dining options across its five boroughs. From the traditional Tuscan...
New NYC beaches: Manhattan’s first beach set to open this summer, Brooklyn beach to follow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two new beaches are under development in New York City, and while residents will have sandy new shorefronts to soak up the sun, swimming in the water won’t be an option, according to a new report. The Hudson River Park Trust, a nonprofit organization tasked...
biteofthebest.com
Old Stove Pub, Midtown, NYC
We were invited as guests of the restaurant to sample the face at Old Stove Pub, an Upper East Side cozy restaurant on 59th and first. We began with their specialty cocktails. I tried their Sweet Devil Chiller ($20), made from the Guajillo chili, passion fruit infused mezcal and Suze liqueur, a French apéritif. My dining partner sampled the Old Stove VIP with pineapple-infused vodka and elderflower($18), Both tasty. We nibbled on their small bite to tickler our palate or marinated cannellini beans on a bread slice.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New York's very own "The Bean" sculpture was just unveiled downtown
New York is a world-renowned, fabulous city filled with cultural and artistic pursuits that folks from other parts of the globe are constantly in awe and jealous of—so why do we keep trying to morph into some other American town?. First , there was New York Times media correspondent...
Latest Manhattan Casino Bid Includes Giant Ferris Wheel Near UN Headquarters
Manhattan Casino Bid Includes Giant Ferris Wheel Near UN Headquarters. An empty site near the United Nations headquarters in Midtown is the latest possible location for a casino. The owner of land that covers three blocks on the waterfront, will partner with Mohegan, the casino and resort operator, to compete...
rew-online.com
The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate
Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
cititour.com
Fast 10: Ten New Places to Try in NYC Right Now
Caleta in the East Village is part wine bar, gallery and ice cream shop. The ice cream is sold under the label Bad Habit and comes in sexy flavors like Burnt Basque Cheesecake, Miso BlackBerry, Roasted Banana Coffee Caramel, and Coconut & Lime. It’s rich and decadent and the flavors change regularly. 131 Ave A, NYC.
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
therealdeal.com
Standard buys Sixty Soho hotel for apparent post-Covid record price
Standard International is about to make another big splash Downtown. The trendy boutique hotel operator is in contract to buy the 97-key Sixty Soho hotel at 60 Thompson Street from the Pomeranc family’s Sixty Collective, multiple sources confirmed to The Real Deal. One source said the hotel sold for...
Crab House New York
Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. We were very pleased to find this all-you-can-eat seafood stop at the heart of New York City. Crab House serves up mouthwatering fresh shellfish cooked in an array of ways in a relaxed and fun setting. Sit down to a large table with family and friends at a casual paper topped table. You’ll be handed bibs by your server preparing you for a feast to remember. The all-you-can-eat menu is on a small sheet of paper and you can check off all you desire while each dish is brought piping hot to your table.
trazeetravel.com
Kokomo: Authentic Caribbean Cuisine in the Heart of New York City
Authentic Caribbean food, power couple owners and vibrant décor: What better way to enjoy a meal in New York City than at Kokomo? Living in or visiting the Big Apple doesn’t mean relinquishing traditional, flavorful foods and dishes from around the world, and at Kokomo, guests are instantly transported to the sandy beaches of the Caribbean through cocktails, delicious meals and a colorful ambiance.
therealdeal.com
NYC’s millionaire renters on the rise
As high prices and high mortgage rates sideline some buyers from the housing market, more high-earning tenants in New York City are deciding homebuying is not worth the hassle. New York is the hottest rental spot for millionaires, according to a report from RentCafe. There were nearly 2,500 millionaire rental...
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
Progressives bewailing NYC’s black exodus have only themselves to blame
New York City’s black population has dropped 9% since 2000, with the exodus apparently accelerating after the eight disastrous de Blasio years. Advocates and officials wonder why, but there’s nothing unique about it: Black Americans mainly want the same things all Americans want. The decline has been steepest among young black New Yorkers: The city’s number of black children and teens cratered by a fifth from 2010 to 2020. That means families are heading out — and many heading south. Partly, it’s the city’s insane housing market, which is brutal on growing families. All the rent laws benefit the “haves”: people who...
10 Best Restaurants for Mexican Cuisine in Westchester, NY
I love Mexican food! Not only is it some of the most delicious food out there, I often find it to be the freshest food around. Sometimes; however, it is difficult to find authentic cuisine. Yes, we all love our Chipotle's, Moe's, and Salsa Fresca's (Salsa Fresca is the best,...
Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million
Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
