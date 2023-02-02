ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Here’s the One Thing You Should Do Before a Vacation That Will Make Your Trip Easier (And Safer!)

By Wendee Wendt
 3 days ago

Save yourself a lot of time and heartache with just a couple of clicks.

This story hurts to write. Not physically, but most likely from the smack to my own forehead, placed there by me while reliving a terrible experience that happened to us when my family took their first vacation. (You're about to find out very quickly why we're sharing how to download Google Maps .)

We were off to Tennessee to visit family. This was our very first trip as a family, and it was going to be fantastic! (Until it wasn’t!) We had Verizon phone service, and it was supposed to be the best, reaching most of America. We checked the coverage map, and decided based on what we saw, that we wouldn’t need our GPS—instead, relying on our handy-dandy phones.

Boy, technology is great, until it isn’t.

We were in the middle of nowhere when the unthinkable happened. We didn’t have phone service, and therefore, we didn’t have that wonderful lady talking us through to our destination which was (also) located somewhere in the middle of nowhere.

After an hour of traveling and our best guesses, we got back on track, but learned a valuable lesson—we should have downloaded our travel plans from Google Maps to our phone—this anxiety -ridden situation would have been completely avoidable.

I am pretty sure I went prematurely grey from that.

By downloading the area you are traveling to from Google Maps for offline use, it is used as a default when your phone loses service. The transition between the two services is seamless, and you really never have to worry about not being able to get somewhere safely.

Here we explain how to make your next trip safer and easier by utilizing Google Maps offline.

Benefits of downloading an offline map for vacations

Although there is still space in the world for GPS (and even physical maps!), phones and their ability to take us where we need to go make them a popular navigational choice for families everywhere. But if you lose your cell service, you lose the directions to your destination until it can get back online. This is as true in a European country where you're without Wi-Fi as it is on a road trip while you're driving through a remote area.

So, you literally have to keep moving, not knowing if you are in the right direction, until your service pings again (or you find Wi-Fi).

Going camping? Download maps.

Going to a new city? Download maps.

Going hiking in the mountains ? Download maps.

Going overseas? Download maps.

Maybe you are out in a remote area and have an emergency! Downloading maps ahead of time will make sure there is no interruption in your directions, in those worst-case scenarios.

Having an offline way to get to and from a place is a helpful tool—one that you may not think you need, but you do.

How to download Google Maps offline for Android

For your Android device, the steps to getting Google Maps offline are easy.

Here’s what you need to do per the "download areas & navigate offline" section of Google Maps Help :

  1. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app.
  2. Make sure you're connected to the internet and signed into Google Maps .
  3. Search for a place, like San Francisco.
  4. At the bottom, tap the name or address of the place, and then tap the three dots for "More," then "Download offline map," and then "Download."

A step-by-step guide with photos

Let's start with going into your Google Maps app on your Android phone.

1. It should give you an open area at the top of the screen to enter in a search for your destination. Use the name of the city, state or country, the specific address, or the zip code.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAAT0_0kaZWKio00

2. After entering the location, as seen here, it will come up as a red outline if you have a more general search, or a red flag pin for an exact location. You can enter the next step in a few ways: a) Tap the flag pin or center of the red outline, b) Tap the location name at the bottom of the screen, or c) Slide the small rectangle by the name of the location upwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CI0I_0kaZWKio00

3. Once you have this next screen, look to the upper right for the 3 dots, and click on them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBB0v_0kaZWKio00

4. A prompt asking if you would like to "download a map of this area" will appear. Click on download, and you are all set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CdFn_0kaZWKio00

Whenever you are in this area with your navigation running , and you lose cell service, Google Maps offline will automatically sync. You probably won't even notice the switch it is so seamless.

How to download Google Maps for iPhone or iPad

Your iPhone or iPad are both capable devices for downloading Google Maps too.

Just follow these easy steps and you will be well on your way to smooth travels.

According to Google Maps Help :

  1. On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app.
  2. Make sure you're connected to the internet and not in Incognito mode .
  3. Search for a place, like San Francisco.
  4. At the bottom of the screen, tap the name or address of the place.
  5. Tap the three dots. (For more options)
  6. Download the offline map.

How to select your offline map

  1. On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app.
  2. Tap your profile picture or initial.
  3. Click on offline maps.
  4. Tap Select your own map.
  5. Adjust the map according to the area you want to download.
  6. Tap Download.

It's that easy! So, don't be like me. Make sure to download the map of the area you are heading to ahead of time.

You will arrive at your destination much calmer, saner and probably right on time.

