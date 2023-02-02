Detroit police looking for suspects who stole tobacco, assaulted Family Dollar employee and came back a week later to rob cash registers

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for suspects who robbed the same Family Dollar store in Detroit two weekends in a row.

Last Friday, Jan. 20, the suspects entered the Family Dollar at the corner of Mound Road and Outer Drive on the city’s east side just before noon, according to Detroit police officials.

The suspects grabbed tobacco items and left the store. As they were leaving, they allegedly assaulted a 37-year-old store employee.

A little more than a week later, on Sunday, Jan. 29, authorities believe the same suspects struck again.

Around 7:15 p.m. that night, the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash registers and fled the store.

In both robberies, the suspects fled the scene in a black vehicle, possibly a Chevy Equinox.

Police on Thursday released photos of the suspects and are asking anyone who recognizes them to come forward.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows something about the robberies to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.