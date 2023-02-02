ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Public Media

Madelyn Cline on Glass Onion, Ed Norton’s Playlists, & Daniel Craig's Distaste for Jazz

By Kyle Meredith
Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzeQd_0kaZW8DL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1He8pM_0kaZW8DL00

Madelyn Cline joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The Outer Banks actress tells us how shocked she was after being cast in the film, playing opposite such legendary names as Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, and Kathryn Hahn, as well as her character Whiskey’s relationship with David Bautista’s Duke. Cline also discusses the sequel’s relationship with 2019’s Knives Out, how Ed Norton kept the cast moving with his playlists, and that Daniel Craig hates jazz.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://www.lpm.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy