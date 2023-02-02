ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

26-Year-Old Man Killed After Walking Into Traffic In Baltimore County: Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Baltimore County Police Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department (Twitter)

A 26-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County, authorities say.

Vicente Bernal Raymundo was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion after walking into the roadway for unknown reasons around 10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Baltimore County police.

The collision occurred on the Baltimore National Pike roadway near Rolling Road, police continued. Raymundo was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to this crash.

Pebbles
3d ago

I'm so sorry this happened. my 18 yr old son was killed by a car as well back in October. life will never be the same.

