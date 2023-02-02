ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

El Paso Electric customers to receive new smart meters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric customers in Texas will start receiving the most advanced smart meters at their homes and businesses. This announcement comes following last week’s approval of EPE’s smart meter project by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The project will begin...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County hosts online auction to sell surplus inventory

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction at the end of the month to sell surplus Inventory. The auction will start on Feb. 27 and run through March 8. According to the listed description on the site, all items...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Electric officials, Texas customers will see a reduction in their utility bills starting this month. Officials told ABC-7, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 in their winter utility bills. El Paso Electric officials said the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved The post El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Chaparral dispensary turns to El Paso City Council for help decriminalizing cannabis

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

Sun Metro to replace ticket vending machines

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines Monday. “The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer, Ellen Smyth said. The project will take about two weeks to...
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations

Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

County to hold online auction for surplus property

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction between Feb. 27 through March 8. To participate, visit: Public Surplus: Surplus Auctions for El Paso County Be sure to check regularly for updates throughout the month. The sale is open to thepublic and available to any buyers […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Firefighters put out blaze at recycling plant in Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The West Valley Fire Department responded to a recycling plant fire at the 6700 block of Doniphan, according to Enrique Duenas, an El Paso Fire Department Public Information Officer. According to the West Valley Fire Department, at approximately 9:31 a.m., they received a call for a recycling yard fire in […]
EL PASO, TX
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in El Paso, Texas – (With Photos!)

El Paso, Texas is a bustling city with a vibrant food scene. If you’re a breakfast person and looking for the best place to start your day, you’re in luck! In this post, we’ll be showcasing some of the top breakfast restaurants in El Paso that offer delicious, satisfying meals to kick-start your day. So sit back, grab a coffee, and read on to discover the best breakfast spots in El Paso, Texas!
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Will New Mexico get more tax rebates in 2023?

*Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected with the correct attribution to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers recognize that money is tight thanks to rising prices. Now, they’re one step closer to bringing tax rebates to New Mexicans. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by a handful of Democratic […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
elpasomatters.org

Masa magic: El Paso tortilla maker connects people to local corn

Mateo Herrera makes each tortilla with methodical care. The West El Paso restaurant where he works is closed on Mondays, so he has the kitchen to himself and his metal tray of bolitas – balls of masa awaiting their turn on the manual tortilla press. The corn tortillas gently...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso offering free tax income tax preparation assistance

EL PASO, Texas -- If you need help doing your taxes, the City of El Paso is offering free income tax preparation assistance this month at several city centers. The Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with AARP Foundation TaxAide to offer assistance now until April 15. The assistance...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

The Week Ahead: El Paso County to issue $59 million in certificates of obligation

County Approves Certificates of Obligation Issuance: The El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday voted 4-1 to issue $59 million in certificates of obligation – debt that’s repaid with property taxes but doesn’t require voter approval. Commissioner Iliana Holguin voted against the issuance; while Commissioners Sergio Coronado, Carlos Leon and David Stout and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego supported it. The money will be used for what the county calls “essential public infrastructure projects” under its capital improvement plan, including improvements to the county courthouse and sheriff’s office as well as for major upgrades to Ascarate Park and to expand the county airport in Fabens. The certificates of obligation would mature in about 20 years with a payoff of about $100.6 million. The bonds would not require a tax rate increase, though county taxes could go up if property valuations increase.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy