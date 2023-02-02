County Approves Certificates of Obligation Issuance: The El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday voted 4-1 to issue $59 million in certificates of obligation – debt that’s repaid with property taxes but doesn’t require voter approval. Commissioner Iliana Holguin voted against the issuance; while Commissioners Sergio Coronado, Carlos Leon and David Stout and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego supported it. The money will be used for what the county calls “essential public infrastructure projects” under its capital improvement plan, including improvements to the county courthouse and sheriff’s office as well as for major upgrades to Ascarate Park and to expand the county airport in Fabens. The certificates of obligation would mature in about 20 years with a payoff of about $100.6 million. The bonds would not require a tax rate increase, though county taxes could go up if property valuations increase.

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO