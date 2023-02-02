Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
El Paso Electric customers to receive new smart meters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric customers in Texas will start receiving the most advanced smart meters at their homes and businesses. This announcement comes following last week’s approval of EPE’s smart meter project by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The project will begin...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County hosts online auction to sell surplus inventory
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction at the end of the month to sell surplus Inventory. The auction will start on Feb. 27 and run through March 8. According to the listed description on the site, all items...
El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Electric officials, Texas customers will see a reduction in their utility bills starting this month. Officials told ABC-7, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 in their winter utility bills. El Paso Electric officials said the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved The post El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro to replace ticket vending machines
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines Monday. “The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer, Ellen Smyth said. The project will take about two weeks to...
cbs4local.com
New Mexico dispensary looks to El Paso city reps to help decriminalize cannabis in Texas
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (CBS4) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
KOAT 7
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
County to hold online auction for surplus property
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction between Feb. 27 through March 8. To participate, visit: Public Surplus: Surplus Auctions for El Paso County Be sure to check regularly for updates throughout the month. The sale is open to thepublic and available to any buyers […]
Texas Roadhouse opens 4th location in El Paso — this time in far East Side
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Roadhouse has opened a new location in El Paso — its fourth in the Sun City. The new Texas Roadhouse is at 3180 Joe Battle Blvd. next to The Hospitals of Providence East Campus. The other locations are in West and East El Paso and on Fort Bliss. The […]
Firefighters put out blaze at recycling plant in Canutillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The West Valley Fire Department responded to a recycling plant fire at the 6700 block of Doniphan, according to Enrique Duenas, an El Paso Fire Department Public Information Officer. According to the West Valley Fire Department, at approximately 9:31 a.m., they received a call for a recycling yard fire in […]
cbs4local.com
Employees claimed business in Anthony, New Mexico has not paid them months worth of work
ANTHONY, N.M. — The employees of Karing Hands, a company in Anthony, New Mexico, said the business closed for good on Thursday without paying their workers almost two months worth of paychecks. Employees told CBS4 they tried contacting the owners about the money but did not have much luck.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in El Paso, Texas – (With Photos!)
El Paso, Texas is a bustling city with a vibrant food scene. If you’re a breakfast person and looking for the best place to start your day, you’re in luck! In this post, we’ll be showcasing some of the top breakfast restaurants in El Paso that offer delicious, satisfying meals to kick-start your day. So sit back, grab a coffee, and read on to discover the best breakfast spots in El Paso, Texas!
cbs4local.com
Fire on Doniphan sends plumes of smoke into the air on westside of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — West Valley Fire Department and Dona Ana emergency services responded to a fire at a recycling yard fire in Canutillo, Texas, Saturday morning. The recycling yard was located at the 6700 block of Doniphan near HD Road. The fire according to the WVFD, was...
Will New Mexico get more tax rebates in 2023?
*Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected with the correct attribution to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers recognize that money is tight thanks to rising prices. Now, they’re one step closer to bringing tax rebates to New Mexicans. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by a handful of Democratic […]
KVIA
City of El Paso offering free tax income tax preparation assistance
EL PASO, Texas -- If you need help doing your taxes, the City of El Paso is offering free income tax preparation assistance this month at several city centers. The Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with AARP Foundation TaxAide to offer assistance now until April 15. The assistance...
elpasomatters.org
Masa magic: El Paso tortilla maker connects people to local corn
Mateo Herrera makes each tortilla with methodical care. The West El Paso restaurant where he works is closed on Mondays, so he has the kitchen to himself and his metal tray of bolitas – balls of masa awaiting their turn on the manual tortilla press. The corn tortillas gently...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso appoints new climate and sustainability officer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced Nicole Alderete-Ferrini will lead the city's new Office of Climate and Sustainability. "As the Climate and Sustainability Officer, Ferrini will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and vulnerable populations of the Chihuahuan Desert while ensuring consistent and transparent collaboration, inclusive of all stakeholders assuring tangible results and appropriate public accountability," the city stated in a news release.
State Farm Insurance and Progressive not insuring some Kia and Hyundai models
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- ABC-7 has learned State Farm Insurance and Progressive will not be writing new policies on certain KIA and Hyundai vehicles in some markets. According to the insurers, the impacted vehicles have a key to start the ignition, which can make them easy to steal. ABC-7 is gathering more information The post State Farm Insurance and Progressive not insuring some Kia and Hyundai models appeared first on KVIA.
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer. Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans dive in icy waters to raise money for the Special Olympics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Polar Plunge!", a yearly fundraising event that raises money for the Special Olympics was held Saturday at Camp Cohen Water Park. El Pasoans raised money by jumping into the icy cold attractions in mid-February at the water park located at 9700 Gateway North Boulevard.
