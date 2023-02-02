Read full article on original website
Obituary: James Telfer Oswalt Jr.
James Telfer Oswalt Jr., 82, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Born December 18, 1940, in Muncie, he was the son of Dr. James T. and E. Lucille (Turner) Oswalt. He married Barbara Tirey on March 21, 1998. James was...
Obituary: Michael D. Arena
Michael D. Arena, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Born February 26, 1945, in Bedford, he was the son of Frank and Mildred (McDonald) Arena. Mike graduated from Bedford High School in 1963, and on October 23, 1966, he married Nancy Lynn Jeskewich, with whom he shared 56 wonderful years. Mike was a professional land surveyor who was licensed in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee. Mr. Arena served 11 terms as the Lawrence County Surveyor (1973-2017) and most recently worked with the firm of Bledsoe Riggert Cooper James until his passing.
Obituary: Lee Karr
Lee Karr, 84, of Mitchell passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 3:07 p.m. at IU Health Bedford Hospital. He was born on July 22, 1938, in Osawatomie, Kansas to Earl Edward Karr and Blanche McKenzie. Lee married Mary Alice Karr on December 30, 1986, and she preceded him in death on August 24, 2022.
Longtime Mitchell Community School Corporation teacher and administrator James Oswalt passed away
MITCHELL – James Telfer Oswalt Jr. a longtime Mitchell Community School Corporation teacher and administrator passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4. Oswalt 82, passed away at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Oswalt was a teacher, school administrator, and community volunteer. He earned several degrees from Indiana University...
Lawrence County mourns the loss of former surveyor Mike Arena
BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Surveyor Michael D. Arena, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Mike was a professional land surveyor who was licensed in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee. Arena served 11 terms as the Lawrence County Surveyor from 1973 until 2017 and most recently worked with the firm of Bledsoe Riggert Cooper James until his passing. He had more than 54 years of experience in the field.
Obituary: Kathleen “Tina” Bundy
Kathleen “Tina” Bundy, 58, of Bedford, IN, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her residence. Born in Detroit, MI, on November 24, 1964, she was the daughter of Paul Eugene and Jane Johnson. Tina graduated from Bedford North Lawrence High School and attended East Oolitic Community Church. She would like to be remembered as a good mother and Christian.
Man arrested after Bedford Police officers recover two stolen vehicles
BEDFORD – A Boonville man was arrested on Thursday after Bedford Police Officer Brian Sorrells responded to a report of the theft of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Stevens Avenue behind Lowe’s. The victim told police he had seen his vehicle drive away from the scene...
One officer involved in the Mitchell shooting this morning was released from the hospital another is listed in stable condition
MITCHELL – After continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, Feb. 5th, in Mitchell, Detectives with the Indiana State Police have the following additional information to release that includes the names of the wounded officers and the deceased suspect. One of the officers involved in the police-involved...
Gunman dead, two officers wounded in Lawrence County shooting
LAWRENCE CO., Ind. – At 3:15 a.m., a Mitchell Police officer rolled into a convenience store/gas station on State Road 37 to back up a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy on a traffic stop. During that encounter, officers called for a Mitchell Police K-9 that eventually hit on narcotics in the car and that’s when police said […]
Obituary: David Eric Martin
David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.
Police Log: February 3, 2023
Arrests – Feb. 2. 10:27 a.m. Thomas Moss, 30 Boonville, auto theft, residential entry. 12:23 a.m. Off-duty assist at State Road 37 and Main Street in Oolitic. 3:07 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of M Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 3:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Jiffy...
Multiple vendors set to take part in upcoming Women’s Expo on March 4
BEDFORD – In anticipation of the Women’s Expo hosted by Southern Indiana Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, LiteFM 102.5 and WBIW 1340, multiple vendors will be on-site for the event on Saturday, March 4 at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd Street in Merom. The deputy recognized […]
Two police officers shot in southern Indiana
MITCHELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Two police officers are hospitalized and a suspect is dead after an early morning traffic stop led to shots being fired. The incident happened in Mitchell, which is south of Bedford in Lawrence County, around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. It started when a Lawrence County sheriff's deputy...
ISP troopers arrest two after they search a Bedford apartment
BEDFORD – In December 2022 the Indiana State Police received numerous tips that 30-year-old Daniel Holt was dealing meth, heroin, and fentanyl in Lawrence County. On February 1, 2023. the Indiana State Police initiated an investigation. On the same day, Detective Michael Robbins applied for a search warrant for Holt’s apartment at 1030 17th Street.
All charges dropped against Springville woman charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated
BEDFORD – The charges were dropped against a Springville woman who was arrested when Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel in October 2021 after a report of a possible intoxicated male and female in a white Dodge Caravan. The vehicle was found parked at...
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Knox County – Friday morning, February 3, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Trooper Hurley stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled north between two houses. The driver of the vehicle was detained. Moments later, Vincennes Police located a male running from the traffic stop. The male was identified as Jimmy Eaton, 47, of Vincennes. Officers received information Eaton had allegedly eaten a bag of methamphetamine while running away from the traffic stop. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. A search of a hollow book that Eaton had in the vehicle contained approximately six grams of suspected methamphetamine, five plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine, 31 small empty baggies, two scales, 10 syringes, and one pill. Eaton was treated and released from the hospital and taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.
Denny's Permanently Closes in Bloomington
Two officers shot in Lawrence County during traffic stop, suspect dead
Two police officers are in serious condition after they were shot early Sunday morning in Mitchell, Indiana.
