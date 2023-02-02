ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme

By Matt Bernardini
 3 days ago

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department indicted three people on Thursday for allegedly running a massive mail fraud scheme that involved tricking consumers into paying money in exchange for prizes.

Three people were charged on Thursday with running a massive mail-fraud scheme that tricked consumers into paying fees for non-existent prizes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

From 2012 to 2018, Kimberly Stamps, John Kyle Muller and Barbara Trickle, allegedly mailed millions of prize notices to people, telling them that they would receive a large cash prize if they paid a small fee. The letters were mass-produced and bulk-mailed to recipients whose names and addresses appeared on mailing lists.

"The department is committed to investigating and prosecuting mass-market schemes that harm seniors and other vulnerable persons," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department's Civil Division, said in a statement. "We devote substantial resources to these investigations and prosecutions, in furtherance of our commitment to protecting the financial security of all Americans."

Stamps and Muller allegedly selected and edited the notices, and also processed payments from the victims. Trickle assisted with managing data that Stamps and Muller used to target consumers, the Justice Department said.

The trio continued to operate the scheme even after a cease-and-desist agreement and consent order with the United States Postal Service in 2012. The agreement and order had permanently barred Stamps and anyone working with her from mailing fraudulent prize notices.

The three are charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, along with multiple counts of mail fraud and wire fraud.

"These individuals took advantage of the euphoria of winning a prize to bilk victims out of their money, when in fact they knew there was no prize waiting; all while violating a previous cease and desist order to stop their fraudulent behavior," Inspector in Charge Eric Shen of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Criminal Investigations Group said in a statement.

Comments

Michael Davis
3d ago

I got contacted from a new york company wanting money for postel delivery in Florida . an blocked their contact to my phone .

Reply
6
I know this is stupid but
3d ago

No way someone who was involved in mail fraud had a REAL last name of Stamps. Never even heard that as a last name. Stampp, maybe. Never Stamps.

Reply(1)
4
