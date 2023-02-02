ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kentuckytoday.com

Groff Tractor & Equipment Acquires Plasterer Equipment

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - February 3, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) Groff Tractor & Equipment, a construction equipment dealer celebrating its 65th year in business, has announced today that it has acquired Plasterer Equipment, a John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer with a strong legacy and over 110 years in the industry.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
iheart.com

No Specific Timetable For PPL Investigation

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A spokesman for the state Public Utilities Commission says its Bureau of Consumer Services is reviewing all consumers complaints about unusually high PPL bills. Nils Hagen-Frederiksen says the process of helping individual customers will be conducted at the same time as a broader investigation is staged by the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. However, he added in a statement late last week that's there's no specific timetable for that investigation. He only said that I and E will conduct the review in what he calls a "timely manner." Also, P-P-L has said it would waive all late fees for January and February and that power would not be shut off for non-payment through March 31st.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Wawa inches closer to bringing store to Dauphin County

Plans for Wawa to construct a convenience store in Swatara Township are moving forward. During a Wednesday hearing, Swatara Township Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt a zoning text amendment change to an ordinance that allows for a convenience store to be built at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, off Route 322, near Hummelstown.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing

EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Modern-style apartment building proposed along riverfront in Harrisburg

A new apartment building may be coming to Uptown Harrisburg, as a New Jersey-based developer is proposing a 21-unit structure along the riverfront. On Wednesday night, the city’s Planning Commission heard the proposal by EI Realty of Cedar Knolls, N.J., which wants to raze two mid-century office buildings and build “Dauphin House Apartments,” a modern-style, glass-and-masonry apartment building in their place.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Door of opportunity opens with Main Street designation for Perry County

Perry County’s designation as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street was announced by Department of Community Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello on Jan. 26 at Wilderlove Coffee Company in Duncannon. The designation will enhance the quality of life for residents by supporting businesses in Blain, Duncannon, Landisburg, Liverpool, Marysville, Millerstown, New Bloomfield, New Buffalo and Newport.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
pahomepage.com

Gun violence declining in the City of York

Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan …. Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan Sun Arena. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your family at risk if you don't properly prepare. Luzerne County’s...
YORK, PA
pahomepage.com

BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County

BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County. BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York …. BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County. ‘The Birthday of the Trees’ celebration underway. ‘The Birthday of the Trees’ celebration underway. Good weather crams the Cloud 10 car wash. Good weather...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lamont Jones announces Harrisburg City Council candidacy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg native Lamont Jones has announced his intentions to run for Harrisburg City Council in 2023. According to his campaign, Jones is the former Vice President of Operations for Breaking the EChainz Inc. and currently serves as Civic Engagement Manager for 1 Vote Counts. He...
HARRISBURG, PA

