ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
94.5 PST

NJ top news for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday. ⬛ We need answers: GOP councilwoman killed execution-style. Flags flew at half-staff with purple and black bunting placed above the door Friday at Sayreville Borough Hall in honor of slain councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour as the investigation into her death continued.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams

⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
94.5 PST

Restraining order against a stranger? Not so easy in New Jersey

⚫ Restraining orders are typically reserved for domestic violence/ex-partner cases. ⚫ NJ lawmakers want to expand the eligibility pool for restraining orders. ⚫ Critics say the move could overload the court system. Harassers and stalkers are too protected under New Jersey law, according to legislators and concerned residents who want...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning

The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
94.5 PST

Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription

⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...
94.5 PST

New Jersey could soon ban diet pills for teenagers

💊A proposed measure would outlaw diet pills for New Jersey teens and pre-teens. 💊 It would also prohibit anyone under 18 from buying muscle-building supplements. 💊 The sponsor of the bill says supplements are “like the Wild, Wild West”. Do you have a teenager in your...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Officials: Map of targets found in NJ synagogue firebomber's home. Prosecutors said a map of potential targets was found in the home of Nicholas Malindretos, charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue. ⬛ Sayreville councilwoman shot...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ

Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

New discount retailer coming to Old Bridge, NJ

Bargain hunters, rejoice! A new store is coming to Old Bridge, promising “good stuff, cheap;” according to MyCentralJersey, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming to the Old Bridge Plaza on Route 9. Ollie’s says they are “America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.”
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy