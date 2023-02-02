Read full article on original website
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
NJ top news for Monday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday. ⬛ We need answers: GOP councilwoman killed execution-style. Flags flew at half-staff with purple and black bunting placed above the door Friday at Sayreville Borough Hall in honor of slain councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour as the investigation into her death continued.
NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams
⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
How to earn your ‘Jersey card’ according to fellow New Jerseyans
Sure, you could have been born in New Jersey, but does that necessarily mean you've earned your hypothetical "Jersey card?" Not according to these fellow New Jerseyans!. For instance, are you a true New Jerseyan if you don’t have a go-to diner? Or a preferred shore town?. Can you...
Restraining order against a stranger? Not so easy in New Jersey
⚫ Restraining orders are typically reserved for domestic violence/ex-partner cases. ⚫ NJ lawmakers want to expand the eligibility pool for restraining orders. ⚫ Critics say the move could overload the court system. Harassers and stalkers are too protected under New Jersey law, according to legislators and concerned residents who want...
Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning
The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription
⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...
Everything Must Go: Bed Bath & Beyond in Marlton NJ Isn’t Surviving Afterall
Well, I guess we could all see this coming. After initially surviving the latest round of Bed Bath & Beyond closures in New Jersey, the Marlton location at 740 Rte 73 S in the Willow Ridge Plaza is closing afterall, according to a post by Facebook community page A View From Evesham.
A simple new proposal to make NJ more affordable
💵 A simple new idea to help NJ families make ends meet. 💵 The proposal would expand the child tax credit. 💵 NJ Policy Proposal says the child tax credit already has a proven track record. Are you having a tough time making ends meet these days?
Ha! These out-of-state driver comments on NJ jughandles are pure gold
Ahh, life in the Great Garden State. There's nothing quite like it anywhere else in the country. New Jersey is known for many things that those from out of state simply will never understand. One of those things is our great debate questioning if Central New Jersey does exist. Or...
New Jersey could soon ban diet pills for teenagers
💊A proposed measure would outlaw diet pills for New Jersey teens and pre-teens. 💊 It would also prohibit anyone under 18 from buying muscle-building supplements. 💊 The sponsor of the bill says supplements are “like the Wild, Wild West”. Do you have a teenager in your...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
NJ Top News for Friday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Officials: Map of targets found in NJ synagogue firebomber's home. Prosecutors said a map of potential targets was found in the home of Nicholas Malindretos, charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue. ⬛ Sayreville councilwoman shot...
My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ
Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
America’s oldest intact tavern is right here in NJ and filled with history
We have some pretty enjoyable historic taverns here in New Jersey; walk into most of them and the walls reek of history with an atmosphere that is filled with comfort, laughter and amazing stories. Look no further to find the oldest intact tavern in the United States. It's right here...
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
NJ lawmaker wants to stop China from buying Garden State farmland
🌽 A proposed law would prohibit foreign governments from owning New Jersey farmland. 🌽 The measure stipulates any farms currently owned by foreigners would have to be sold. 🌽 The sponsor of the bill says we don’t want hostile governments controlling our food supply. With tensions...
New discount retailer coming to Old Bridge, NJ
Bargain hunters, rejoice! A new store is coming to Old Bridge, promising “good stuff, cheap;” according to MyCentralJersey, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming to the Old Bridge Plaza on Route 9. Ollie’s says they are “America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.”
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
Biggest parade in NJ celebrates 50 years with a big celebration
Who doesn’t like a parade? Well, you’re in luck, New Jersey’s largest parade, the 50th annual Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off Sunday, March 5. The parade is filled with bands, pipes and drums, marchers and floats and even me. I’ve been in the...
