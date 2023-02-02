ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 3

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon

Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution

Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
AL.com

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
MONTANA STATE
Alexander Langford

Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly Hall

Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the state will travel to Woodburn, Oregon, in 2023. The Woodburn Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will return to full operation in February with more than 700 expected to attend the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years.
WOODBURN, OR
roadrunner.travel

BDR Gearing Up to Release New Oregon Route

Adventure riders will soon have a new playground to rip through. Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR), an adventure motorcycling non-profit, is preparing to release its latest route on February 4. Located in Oregon, this 12th BDR route starts in Beaver State’s southeastern, high desert environs. From there, riders head north into...
OREGON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Senate Education Committee votes to introduce bill to repeal Idaho’s Blaine Amendment

A Nampa legislator introduced a bill Monday that would repeal the Blaine Amendment in Idaho’s Constitution, a clause that states no public entity — including the Legislature — shall appropriate funds that support religious organizations, including schools. The joint resolution, sponsored by Rep. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, would need approval from two-thirds of both chambers of […] The post Senate Education Committee votes to introduce bill to repeal Idaho’s Blaine Amendment appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy