Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
5 giveaways you are from the Trenton, NJ area
The saying goes “Trenton Makes the World Takes,” but what the rest of the world doesn’t know are the signs that you are from Trenton, or the areas surrounding it. Here are five giveaways you need to know about. You avoid Whitehorse circle at all costs. If...
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
Spend Galentine’s Day At Marketfair in Princeton, NJ This Year
Valentine’s Day is coming up so quickly and it’s time to get your plans situated. For me personally, Valentine’s Day is a little overrated, so whatever you plan to do, make sure it’s fun. If you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day or if you want to just show your girls some love this time of year, Princeton Marketfair has a great idea for you and your gals this ‘Galentine’s Day’.
This Laundromat in Morristown, NJ Is Not What It Seems
Did you know you don’t have to look too far to find one of New Jersey’s best speakeasies? I love exploring new bars and restaurants in the area, and you don’t have to look too far into New Jersey to find one of the best. This speakeasy...
Mild winter? Check out this hidden NJ walking trail
It's no secret we've had a mild winter. Why stay stuck inside your house when you could be outside getting exercise or just enjoying the fresh air?. If you feel like you’ve exhausted every park possible near you, here’s one hidden gem in Burlington County you’re sure to have missed.
Police: Intruder at Montville High School is a 19-year-old from Bloomfield, NJ
MONTVILLE — An alleged intruder who caused a shelter-in-place order at Montville Township High School has been arrested and charged. Local and county officials on Friday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Charles Banaciski, of Bloomfield. According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Banaciski has been identified as the "unknown...
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
Want a world class restaurant? Head to Trama’s Trattoria in Long Branch, NJ
Having a world-class restaurant close to your neighborhood is a gift. Such is the case with Trama’s Trattoria. I’m a big fan of the restaurant. We are lucky to have such fine restaurants here in New Jersey and this is one of them. There’s no need to go to New York to get a great meal come to Long Branch, NJ.
Look inside gorgeous Montclair, NJ home designed by famous architect
MONTCLAIR — A mid-century style home by a famous architect — who created several New York landmarks and a notable New Jersey venue — has been listed for sale at just under $1 million. “This notable 1959 home, designed by architect Edward Durell Stone seamlessly blends with...
You won’t believe how many millionaires are renting in Jersey City, NJ
When you think of what kind of residence a millionaire would live in, you might think of them as owning a palatial estate; it turns out that a lot of them are renters and there are more millionaire renters in Jersey City than all but a couple of areas nationwide.
NJ police chief found plastered on pavement gets deal in DWI case
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Brian Pesce will keep his job for now after admitting to driving while intoxicated during an April traffic stop as part of a plea deal. Bodycam footage showed Pesce lying in the street behind his pickup truck after crashing into a mailbox in neighboring Hamilton Township on April 22.
Man dead on Asbury Park, NJ street after afternoon shooting
ASBURY PARK — A man was shot to death in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said the man was found around 2:15 p.m. near Ridge and Springwood avenues in front of the Sisters Academy of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m....
Love triangle turns deadly: NJ man admits setting fire to kill romantic rival
PEMBERTON BOROUGH — A Burlington Township man is facing two decades in prison after admitting to trying to kill of his romantic rival in a deadly fire that also injured himself and others. Newlin Evans IV, 23, took a plea deal that could sentence him to 22 years in...
Biggest parade in NJ celebrates 50 years with a big celebration
Who doesn’t like a parade? Well, you’re in luck, New Jersey’s largest parade, the 50th annual Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off Sunday, March 5. The parade is filled with bands, pipes and drums, marchers and floats and even me. I’ve been in the...
Calling All Plastics! ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Auditions To Be Held in Middletown NJ Spring 2023!
Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally exhilarated by 'Mean Girls.' Hands up? Good! If you have some acting skills, then you should head to Middletown this spring!. A 'Mean Girls' movie musical is set to be filmed in Middletown NJ, and the filmmakers are looking for local talents to be in the movie according to NJ.com! This is so fetch!
Hollywood has a big reward for New Jersey’s Ice-T
Newark-born and Summit, New Jersey-raised Ice-T will receive the impressive Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17. Ice-T you may know is a rapper, music producer, record label owner and movie and TV actor. Ice-T, whose birth name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, was born in Newark on Feb. 16, 1958....
NJ’s Jax lives her dream of singing with her ‘popular’ Broadway idol
Theater nerds are a breed like no other — I speak from experience — and one Jersey girl got to live out her theater kid dream this week. You may remember Jax, 26, from coming in third place on the 14th season of American Idol. More recently, she released an absolute banger titled “Victoria’s Secret.”
Manville, NJ filmmaker returns home for advanced screening of new movie
MANVILLE — Attention movie buffs!. A special advance screening of The Outwaters at the filmmaker’s hometown theater in Manville on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The found footage horror movie was hailed as “one of the scariest movies of the year” on the festival circuit and has drawn comparisons to The Blair Witch Project and Skinamarink.
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Initially Turned Away From Fashion Show After Arriving Late
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon was reportedly denied entry into a fashion show in Manhattan last night (Feb. 2). On Thursday night, Lourdes arrived late to the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show, where she was met with security who told her she was too late to enter the event as the doors inside had already closed.
