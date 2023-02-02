ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

5 giveaways you are from the Trenton, NJ area

The saying goes “Trenton Makes the World Takes,” but what the rest of the world doesn’t know are the signs that you are from Trenton, or the areas surrounding it. Here are five giveaways you need to know about. You avoid Whitehorse circle at all costs. If...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America

We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Spend Galentine’s Day At Marketfair in Princeton, NJ This Year

Valentine’s Day is coming up so quickly and it’s time to get your plans situated. For me personally, Valentine’s Day is a little overrated, so whatever you plan to do, make sure it’s fun. If you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day or if you want to just show your girls some love this time of year, Princeton Marketfair has a great idea for you and your gals this ‘Galentine’s Day’.
PRINCETON, NJ
Mild winter? Check out this hidden NJ walking trail

It's no secret we've had a mild winter. Why stay stuck inside your house when you could be outside getting exercise or just enjoying the fresh air?. If you feel like you’ve exhausted every park possible near you, here’s one hidden gem in Burlington County you’re sure to have missed.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Hollywood has a big reward for New Jersey’s Ice-T

Newark-born and Summit, New Jersey-raised Ice-T will receive the impressive Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17. Ice-T you may know is a rapper, music producer, record label owner and movie and TV actor. Ice-T, whose birth name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, was born in Newark on Feb. 16, 1958....
SUMMIT, NJ
