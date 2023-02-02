ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Big Country News

Sunday Evening Fire Does Major Damage to Moscow Apartment

MOSCOW - At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Moscow Police Department, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The first engine arrived in 4 minutes. First arriving emergency personnel reported smoke showing from the 1st...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Airport looks for restaurant to open at 4th and Bryden

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport (LWS) is inviting business owners to submit a proposal for one or more of the following business opportunities. The first opportunity is for a hotel, restaurant or drive through coffee shop for the corner of Bryden and 4th Street. This location was formerly Hathaway Park but now is an empty lot directly in front of the airport on Bryden Avenue. The airport is marketing the lot as "one of the best locations available" in town, with over 17,000 cars passing by each day.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening

POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
POTLATCH, ID
eastidahonews.com

Skull, bones found under Memorial Bridge in northern Idaho

LEWISTON (KLEW) – A spokesperson for the City of Lewiston released more details on the remains found underneath the Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston on Wednesday morning. An excavation crew notified Lewiston Police after finding a skull and bones. The crew immediately stopped their work. Police have shut down...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

New Palouse Urology Center Opens in Pullman

Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101. For more information, visit http://www.pullmanregional.org/urology.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Clarkston High School now has state of the art Anatomage Table

CLARKSTON - A cutting edge piece of medical equipment is now in use at Clarkston High School. The Anatomage Table was purchased through levy funds that were collected over time. The new technology cost the district around $100,000 to purchase. With that investment, the district plans to help prepare students for healthcare careers in the Lewiston Clarkston Valley.
CLARKSTON, WA
TMZ.com

Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer

Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Facebook posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
MOSCOW, ID
thepointpress.org

Devastation Hits the University of Idaho

Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating

LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains

A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
Big Country News

Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Awards $26.3 Million for Pair of Local Area Broadband Projects

LEWISTON - The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) has awarded $26.3 million in funding for two local area broadband infrastructure projects. For the first project, IBAB awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville, ID to Star, ID.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail

LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Pedestrian run Over by Alleged Drunk Driver in Lewiston

LEWISTON - On Saturday February 4th at around 11:52 p.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 9th Ave. The parking area is near Whitman Elementary School. Officers determined 36 year old Jonathan Evans, of Lewiston, attempted to...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over a Woman

LEWISTON, ID – A 41-year-old female was seriously injured after she was reportedly run over by a man leaving a Saturday night party while under the influence of alcohol. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Avenue at around 10:52 p.m. for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Tri-State Memorial Hospital Receives $2.5 Million in Federal Funding for its Patient Imaging Project

CLARKSTON - Tri-State Memorial Hospital has received $2.5 million in federal funding for its Patient Imaging Project, which consists of two new CT scanning machines and one new MRI machine. The Tri State Patient Imaging project will bring state of the art diagnostic imaging technology to the community and is expected to serve patients starting in fall of 2023.
CLARKSTON, WA
