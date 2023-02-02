Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Life Flight Rescues Patient at Jerry Johnson Hot Springs
KOOSKIA - On Thursday, February 2, first responders were called to a medical emergency at Jerry Johnson Hot Springs. These hot springs are located on HWY 12 about 77 miles East of Kooskia. United States Forest workers arrived first on the scene and hiked about 2 miles into the forest...
Sunday Evening Fire Does Major Damage to Moscow Apartment
MOSCOW - At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Moscow Police Department, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The first engine arrived in 4 minutes. First arriving emergency personnel reported smoke showing from the 1st...
Lewiston Airport looks for restaurant to open at 4th and Bryden
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport (LWS) is inviting business owners to submit a proposal for one or more of the following business opportunities. The first opportunity is for a hotel, restaurant or drive through coffee shop for the corner of Bryden and 4th Street. This location was formerly Hathaway Park but now is an empty lot directly in front of the airport on Bryden Avenue. The airport is marketing the lot as "one of the best locations available" in town, with over 17,000 cars passing by each day.
nwpb.org
‘The Florida of the Northwest’: Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is one of the region’s oldest population centers
It might not be balmy or strewn with palm trees, but there is one thing the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has in common with Florida: Seniors account for roughly 20% of its residents. According to a census analysis by Interlink Inc., a Clarkston nonprofit organization, the valley is the oldest population center...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening
POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
eastidahonews.com
Skull, bones found under Memorial Bridge in northern Idaho
LEWISTON (KLEW) – A spokesperson for the City of Lewiston released more details on the remains found underneath the Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston on Wednesday morning. An excavation crew notified Lewiston Police after finding a skull and bones. The crew immediately stopped their work. Police have shut down...
pullmanradio.com
New Palouse Urology Center Opens in Pullman
Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101. For more information, visit http://www.pullmanregional.org/urology.
Clarkston High School now has state of the art Anatomage Table
CLARKSTON - A cutting edge piece of medical equipment is now in use at Clarkston High School. The Anatomage Table was purchased through levy funds that were collected over time. The new technology cost the district around $100,000 to purchase. With that investment, the district plans to help prepare students for healthcare careers in the Lewiston Clarkston Valley.
TMZ.com
Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer
Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Facebook posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
thepointpress.org
Devastation Hits the University of Idaho
Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
Vegas woman arrested for trying to smother father at Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — 54-year-old Sandra McCarty of Las Vegas was arrested Thursday, charged with first-degree attempted murder of her own father, an 81-year-old receiving care at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Staff called 911 just after 8 a.m. when a nurse aid walked in the room and...
KXLY
Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating
LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
KLEWTV
The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains
A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Awards $26.3 Million for Pair of Local Area Broadband Projects
LEWISTON - The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) has awarded $26.3 million in funding for two local area broadband infrastructure projects. For the first project, IBAB awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville, ID to Star, ID.
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
Pedestrian run Over by Alleged Drunk Driver in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Saturday February 4th at around 11:52 p.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 9th Ave. The parking area is near Whitman Elementary School. Officers determined 36 year old Jonathan Evans, of Lewiston, attempted to...
koze.com
Lewiston Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over a Woman
LEWISTON, ID – A 41-year-old female was seriously injured after she was reportedly run over by a man leaving a Saturday night party while under the influence of alcohol. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Avenue at around 10:52 p.m. for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
Tri-State Memorial Hospital Receives $2.5 Million in Federal Funding for its Patient Imaging Project
CLARKSTON - Tri-State Memorial Hospital has received $2.5 million in federal funding for its Patient Imaging Project, which consists of two new CT scanning machines and one new MRI machine. The Tri State Patient Imaging project will bring state of the art diagnostic imaging technology to the community and is expected to serve patients starting in fall of 2023.
