Chronicle
Gunman Who Killed Washington Barbershop Owner Still Hasn’t Been Identified
Two months after a Puyallup barber was killed, police have not identified a suspect. Jose Velez, 43, owned JQ's Barber Shop at 112 E. Stewart Ave. Police said he was cutting a child's hair the evening of Nov. 30 when a gunman walked into the shop, went directly to the barbershop owner and opened fire.
Chronicle
Man Reportedly Fired Shots Into the Air in Thurston County, Police Say
Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man who fired his weapon into the air Saturday morning. About 11:40 a.m., the man fired shots into the air in the 8100 block of North Bicentennial Loop Southeast, Sgt. Jeremy Knight said. That area is near the Marvin Road and Martin Way intersection, a busy commercial district in Lacey.
Chronicle
Thurston County Pursuit Ends With Fight With Suspect in Cow Dung
A pursuit in Thurston County ended in a fight between deputies and the suspect in a pile of cow dung, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday night, deputies were dispatched to an auto theft in progress off of Waddell Creek Southwest. The reporting party said someone...
q13fox.com
SPD: Elderly bicyclist injured in hit-and-run, no suspect identified
SEATTLE - An elderly bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Seattle’s Miller Park neighborhood. According to Seattle Police, a driver struck the cyclist near E Madison St and E Denny Way, then sped off. Officials closed westbound and northbound lanes while they treated the victim and investigated. There...
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests DV suspect after hours-long standoff in Queen Anne
SEATTLE - A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Queen Anne after a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 a.m., a police officer spotted a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related case near the corner of 2nd Ave. W and W Roy St. When the officer approached him, he ran into a nearby apartment building - locked himself into a unit and refused to leave.
The Suburban Times
Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
Police arrest two 18-year-olds who reportedly threatened workers with fully automatic handgun over membership
Seattle police seized a modified handgun from two suspects who allegedly threatened to kill a worker at a business over being asked to leave for not having memberships.
Chronicle
Driver of Stolen Truck Crashes Into Two Cars, Thurston County Deputies Say
A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of multiple crimes after reportedly stealing a vehicle, crashing into two cars and running from deputies, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to an auto theft Saturday afternoon. The Ford F-350 was slowed by spike trips, but the driver...
Hit-and-run driver strikes, critically injures elderly pedestrian
SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 4:45 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Citizens began performing...
Seattle police arrest man after punching, groping woman at business near Green Lake
The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary and indecent liberties/sexual contact by forcible compulsion.
q13fox.com
Deputies hunt for suspects who pointed guns at children while using racial slurs
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two teens they say pulled a gun on two separate groups of kids, and in one of the incidents, called the child the n-word. One of the incidents happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. in a neighborhood that...
Suspect arrested after man found dead in north Seattle parking lot
Police are investigating after a man was killed in north Seattle on Saturday morning.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-31, 2023
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant. 7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact. 8400 block Bowdoin Way: Four suspects broke into a convenience store and fled the scene in a vehicle. 7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee was assaulted...
KEPR
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
Chronicle
Centralia Standoff Suspect ‘Too Ill to Come to Court,’ Will Appear Monday
The Centralia man involved in a standoff with law enforcement Thursday morning will be held at the Lewis County Jail without bail through the weekend pending a preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court scheduled for Monday afternoon, a judge ruled Friday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against...
Man killed in Graham was pepper-sprayed then shot, detectives say
Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a man living in a shed in the backyard of a Graham home was shot and killed Thursday morning.
Seattle woman paralyzed by car crash from alleged police chase denied new trial
Judge Michael J. Scott denied a new trial for Channary Har during a hearing at the King County Courthouse on Friday.
shorelineareanews.com
Local restaurant robbed at gunpoint twice
Nara Chinese Restaurant, 15033 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, has been hit by violent robbers twice in the past few months. The Kim family, Insuk and Young Jin Kim, have owned and operated the popular restaurant for 16 years. After the most recent robbery they took only a day to recover and reorganize the ransacked restaurant. They were back in business the next day.
Do you know this Lacey hotel theft suspect?
The woman is suspected of stealing cash from a hotel room.
Everett man who stole SPD rifle during downtown Seattle protest sentenced to 16 months in prison
The man later sold the gun online via social media. Police were able to seize the gun before it could be used in a crime.
