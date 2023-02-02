ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Chronicle

Man Reportedly Fired Shots Into the Air in Thurston County, Police Say

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man who fired his weapon into the air Saturday morning. About 11:40 a.m., the man fired shots into the air in the 8100 block of North Bicentennial Loop Southeast, Sgt. Jeremy Knight said. That area is near the Marvin Road and Martin Way intersection, a busy commercial district in Lacey.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Elderly bicyclist injured in hit-and-run, no suspect identified

SEATTLE - An elderly bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Seattle’s Miller Park neighborhood. According to Seattle Police, a driver struck the cyclist near E Madison St and E Denny Way, then sped off. Officials closed westbound and northbound lanes while they treated the victim and investigated. There...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

SWAT arrests DV suspect after hours-long standoff in Queen Anne

SEATTLE - A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Queen Anne after a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 a.m., a police officer spotted a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related case near the corner of 2nd Ave. W and W Roy St. When the officer approached him, he ran into a nearby apartment building - locked himself into a unit and refused to leave.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
KING 5

Hit-and-run driver strikes, critically injures elderly pedestrian

SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 4:45 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Citizens began performing...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-31, 2023

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant. 7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact. 8400 block Bowdoin Way: Four suspects broke into a convenience store and fled the scene in a vehicle. 7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee was assaulted...
EDMONDS, WA
KEPR

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Local restaurant robbed at gunpoint twice

Nara Chinese Restaurant, 15033 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, has been hit by violent robbers twice in the past few months. The Kim family, Insuk and Young Jin Kim, have owned and operated the popular restaurant for 16 years. After the most recent robbery they took only a day to recover and reorganize the ransacked restaurant. They were back in business the next day.
SHORELINE, WA

