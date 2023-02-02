Read full article on original website
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Catch Coffee Thief
Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help to identify a burglar who hit a pair of coffee shops in the city. Sunday February 5th, in the early morning hours, the man pictured in the surveillance photos is believed to have broken into two coffee businesses. Both of the coffee...
New Kennewick Cake Shop is Open & Ready to Amaze You
In case you haven't heard, there's a new cake shop open Tri-Cities. I fully enjoy every second where I am decorating cakes, so I invite you to try our cakes and be part of this journey. ~ Pilar Hernandez (Angelica) Delicakes by Angelica recently opened its doors to customers in...
Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?
Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading
(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
14 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
22 perfect scores were awarded, including to a Thai restaurant, a bakery and a winery.
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 1, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck
Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!. Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.
Kennewick Neighbors Defend Candy Selling Kids Against Angry Karen
The irony is lost on some people and it looks like it's pretty easy to ruffle some feathers on social media especially on an app like Next Door. I live in Kennewick, follow the Next Door app, and periodically check in on comments. I noticed today a posting that I...
Is New Kennewick Food Park Trying to Copy Beloved Tri-Cities Brand?
If you have seen advertisements for a new Fat Cat Food Park being built in Kennewick, you might be surprised to find out who is NOT partnered with the project. I saw the new Fat Cat Food Park being advertised in Kennewick and went to congratulate the owners of El Fat Cat Grill located less than a block away. El Fat Cat has been making amazing food in the same Kennewick location at 539 N Edison St since 2011 and has won the "Best of Tricities Favorite Food Truck" for 8 years in a row. Turns out they are not partners or affiliated at all and have been getting a lot of questions from customers.
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
2-alarm fire at Tri-Cities apartment complex. It was worse than initial 911 reports
Temporary housing was needed for some residents.
Yes Dog Lovers! Own Your Own Dog Kennel in Richland Washington
If you love dogs and want to make a change in your life, you could own this amazing kennel located right in Richland Washington. If you could change your life and follow that dream of helping out animals, there might be a way to do that right here in Tri-Cities Washington.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Infant From Yakima Walmart
A Wapato man is in jail after a woman said he tried to take her infant son at a Yakima Walmart parking lot Thursday. Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 12:40 p.m. after the woman said the man tried to take her 4-month-old son from her car.
Kennewick School Staff Save Student After Sudden Cardiac Arrest
Luckily, five Kennewick School District employees jumped into action when they noticed something different with one of their middle school students. The Kennewick School District sent an alert to parents about an incident this week where a student suffered cardiac arrest during school. That student suffered a cardiac arrest emergency during PE class and collapsed but survived and will be back to school soon thanks to five quick-thinking staff members,
11 Solid Stops to See at Broadmoor Park in Pasco
Broadmoor Park in Pasco has been completely re-vitalized. There's much more than a school. You can get a haircut, attend a class, work out, shop, and more at Broadmoor Park!. All the business owners pooled their resources to recently award one lucky recipient $2,000, no purchase necessary. I recently had the opportunity to see what's all there. I was surprised to learn there's a bridal boutique. And, if you like beer, check out Tri-City Taps.
Flaming truck fire lights up the night sky near Pasco
The semi burst into flames near a fire station.
FREE Vacine Clinic Offered for Kids Behind in Tri-Cities
If your child is in need of vaccination, this is for you. Hundreds of kids throughout the Tri-Cities are in need of vaccination. If your child is one of them, you may need to see this. Your child may be at risk of not being able to attend school. Due...
UPDATE | Video shows Richland suspect hit 2 police cars in dramatic escape
Richland police have released video showing Reep smash into two police cars to make an escape.
Escape Tri-Cities with Secluded & Serine Backyard Waiting for You
Tired of busy streets all around you or neighbors looking in your windows? Need to get away and find your place of zen? This might be just the place for you!. This Kennewick property comes with 22.46 acres, a horse barn, a huge beautiful backyard with a koi pond, and lots of space to breathe. The home comes with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office, and beautiful hardwood floors. The master bedroom has an 8-person hot tub just outside on the patio with wrap-around fencing for lots of privacy. Speaking of privacy, you are way out from anyone else, with plenty of room!
