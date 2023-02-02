ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Cocktail of the Week: Berry Kissable Martini

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is the ultimate way to celebrate Valentine’s Day – with no partner required. The Berry Kissable Martini is a luscious as it looks…so delicious, you may not be able to stop at just one. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

  • 1/2 oz. Raspberry syrup
  • 2 oz. Vanilla vodka
  • 4 oz. Pineapple juice
  • Pink sugar, for the rim
  • Raspberry and candies, for garnish

To create this drink, rim a martini glass with pink sugar. Then, simply pour the liquids into a shaker to combine, then transfer to a chilled martini glass. Garnish with fruit and candy to your liking, then serve and savor!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

