WBBJ
Elizabeth Taylor Henry Short
Elizabeth Taylor Henry Short, age 82, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late George Lee Henry and the late Leslie Leon Short, departed this life Sunday evening, February 5, 2023 at her home. Elizabeth was born October 13, 1940 in Somerville, the daughter of the late Marvin Taylor...
WBBJ
Larry Dennis (Denny) Vaughn
Larry Dennis (Denny) Vaughn, age 75, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Denny was born in Jackson, IL, on March 25, 1947, to the late Larry Lee Vaughn...
WBBJ
Helen S. Prince
Helen S. Prince, age 83 passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mike Young, officiating. Helen was a member of Brownsville Baptist Church. She loved quilting and...
WBBJ
Mr. Willie Thomas ”Doosie” Pewitte
Services for Mr. Willie Thomas ”Doosie” Pewitte, age 59 of Denmark, Tennessee will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, 1:00 P.M., at the Gospel Temple Holiness Church. The interment will be in the London Branch Church Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr....
WBBJ
FHU announces upcoming changes to staff
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University announced upcoming staff changes on Tuesday. FHU says that Dr. Richard A. Brumback III, who is an associate professor of Bible, will be taking over Dr. Justin Rogers’ current role as the director of Graduate School of Theology. Rogers will become the dean...
WBBJ
Shoe donations sought for local students
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is collecting “Soles for Little Souls.”. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. – Nu Sigma Alumnae Chapter is collecting shoes for the students of Washington Douglas Head Start in Jackson. They are asking for gently used youth shoes sizes 0-13. Monetary donations...
WBBJ
Jaleesa Shala Williams
Funeral service for Jaleesa Shala Williams, age 31, will be Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. John MB Church in Stanton, TN. Burial will follow in St. John MB Church Cemetery in Stanton, TN. Ms. Willimas died, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation...
WBBJ
USJ to present ‘The Addams Family’ this March
JACKSON, Tenn. — They’re creepy and they’re kooky, and they’re coming to a stage near you. The University School of Jackson’s Fine Arts Department is presenting “The Addams Family” this March. The show is described as a musical comedy that features an original...
WBBJ
87th annual Bible Lectureship underway at local university
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local university is holding an annual, week-long event. The 87th annual Bible Lectureships kicked off at Freed-Hardeman University on Sunday. Thousands of people traveled to Henderson for it. “I think it’s an opportunity for a shot in the arm. Just to be, there’s so much...
WBBJ
Local cheer coach celebrates the team with sweet event
JACKSON, Tenn.—A local cheer coach holds a special party for her team. Cheer coach, SchDerriah Montgomery at Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary School held a love party for her cheer team. Speakers, Brittney Ramsey and Evelyn Barnes came and taught the girls proper manners, like how to sit and...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Fire leaves home a total loss in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders were on the scene of a house fire on Tuesday. Members from the Madison County Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on Riverside Drive in southwest Madison County. Fire officials on the scene say two people were...
WBBJ
Community invited to celebrate opening of new business
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nurse is inviting the community to help her celebrate her new business. On Friday, February 10, Shay Miller is hosting the grand opening of Basil and Bourbon Catering and Events. She is inviting the public to come and sample what her new catering business...
WBBJ
University offering free class on blues
JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth is hosting the Blues at Lambuth, Master Class Series. The free weekly music education program started Tuesday and will run through April 4 at the Wilder Student Union. Each class highlights a different aspect of blues music and offers a hands-on...
WBBJ
Conger holds ribbon cutting for campaign office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger held a ribbon cutting for his campaign office for his mayoral candidacy. Conger has announced his plan to run for Jackson mayor once again. Community leaders and supporters of Conger were in attendance. He says he’s excited for what’s going on in Jackson....
WBBJ
Monthly council meeting brings changes for the city
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council meeting took place on Tuesday, with many many topics addressed during a two hour period. One of the first items of business was to induct the new Mayor’s Youth Council, made of 11 students from private and Jackson-Madison County Schools. Three...
WBBJ
Minor in custody following traffic stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody following a traffic stop. Just after 8:30 p.m., our crews arrived on Camellia Drive to find officers searching the area. Officers could also be seen searching a vehicle in the area. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department said it was a...
WBBJ
Jackson photography studio moves to a new location
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local business had a big re-opening. The grand re-opening of Lasting Impressions By Lucy Photography studio was held on Saturday. The studio’s photo shoots include head shots, birthday shots, church events, parties, boudoir, and much more available. Owner Renee Fisher tells us about her inspiration...
WBBJ
Shoppers search for those special buys at Hub City Flea Market
JACKSON, Tenn.—The Hub City Flea Market returns for the first weekend of the month… and this month is filled with love. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, people shopped for some bargains for the special someone in their life. There were many vendors selling Valentine’s Day products. Rachel...
WBBJ
1 person killed, another injured in early morning fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department says one person was killed and another injured during an early morning fire. The Jackson Fire Department says their crews were sent out around 2:27 a.m. on Tuesday for a fire in south Jackson. However, they say the home on Brenda Lane...
