FOX 21 Online
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Hosts STEM Discovery Day
Duluth, Minn. — Students from area middle and high schools were on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth this afternoon. The Swenson College of Science and Engineering held a STEM Discovery Day. 128 students from schools around the area were learning various ways that STEM, or Science,...
FOX 21 Online
Free Bus Rides in Honor of Transit Equity Day
Duluth, Minn. –The cities of Superior and Duluth have both declared February 3rd and 4th Transit Equity Day. The day is in honor of Rosa Park’s birthday, the woman who is remembered for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Birmingham, Alabama bus in 1955. She was also a leader in the civil rights movement.
FOX 21 Online
Local Upcycling Store In Downtown Duluth Closing
DULUTH, Minn. — A local upcycling store is closing its doors in Downtown Duluth. Reimagined by T. Underwood on West 1st Street has been around for 4 years, helping the community make their home more homey, holding workshops to teach skills, and helping out other small businesses. Throughout the...
FOX 21 Online
LSC Cleans Kids Smile’s for Free
DULUTH, Minn. — Looking for that little something to fix your smile? Well for kids, Lake Superior College united with local dentists for Give Kids a Smile Day. Anyone under the age of 18 from any background were able to get a free cleaning. Whenever it’s cleanings to fillings, and some hope not for the pullings, volunteer dental students and local hygienists were prepared for clean in hopes to make someone’s smile a little brighter.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Girls Hockey Section Playoff Schedule
DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota and Wisconsin prep girls hockey section playoff brackets are set to begin this week. #5 Eveleth-Gilbert Area vs. #4 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. All games are set for 7 PM Tuesday. Except, Hibbing/Chisolm vs. Moose Lake Area, with a 6 PM puck drop. Minnesota-Section 7AA. #6 Forest Lake vs. #3...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey Swept by No. 10 Western Michigan
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team went down 4-1, Saturday night at home, to the No. 10 ranked Western Michigan Broncos. Despite outshooting the Broncos 26-23, the Bulldogs only scored one goal from Quinn Olsen in the third period. UMD will have a bye week next week, then...
FOX 21 Online
Soderberg Named Semifinalist for National Goalie of the Year Award
DULUTH, Minn.- For the 3rd consecutive season, UMD goalie Emma Soderberg has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year award. Soderberg is one of 11 goaltenders from four Division one conferences that advanced from the watch list of 28 goalies. She currently ranks...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey Takes Step Back after No. 10 Western Michigan Series
DULUTH, Minn.- Another weekend, another ranked opponent for the UMD men’s hockey team, but this time did not go over so well for the guys. No. 10 Western Michigan earned the sweep over the Bulldogs this past weekend (3-2/OT, 4-1). Head coach Scott Sandelin voiced some frustration with the...
FOX 21 Online
No. 16 UMD Women’s Basketball Earns Fourth Straight NSIC North Title
DULUTH, Minn.- The 16th nationally ranked Bulldogs women’s basketball team, has been nothing short of spectacular all season long. After last night’s win over Northern State, the Bulldogs have clinched their fourth straight NSIC North Title. UMD boasts a 17-1 conference record with four games to go in...
FOX 21 Online
Two People Hospitalized After House Fire In Mountain Iron
MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Two people were brought to the hospital after a house caught fire on Sunday afternoon in Mountain Iron, according to The Northland FireWire. The fire was called in just after 1 p.m. on the 5600-block of Oriole Avenue. Several Iron Range fire departments were called...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Heart Health / National Wear Red Day
DULUTH, Minn. — Friday, Feb. 3 is National Wear Red Day, held to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in women. More than 44% of women aged 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association. St. Luke’s Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Mary...
FOX 21 Online
Former Bulldog Jared Thomas Re-Signs with Indy Fuel
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana.- A former Bulldog has a new team but it’s a team he’s suited up for before. Hermantown native Jared Thomas recently signed with the Indy Fuel, out of the ECHL. Thomas has spent time with three teams so far this season. He’s had stints in Norfolk,...
FOX 21 Online
OT Goal By #10 Western Michigan Snaps UMD Men’s Hockey’s Three Game Win Streak
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team’s three game win streak came to a close on Friday, as they fell to #10 Western Michigan 3-2 in overtime. Max Sasson would net the game-winner for the Broncos. Quinn Olson and Ben Steeves would both find the back of the...
FOX 21 Online
Coaches Corner: Dave Kontny
SUPERIOR, Wis.- In this weeks’ Coaches Corner, we talk with head coach of the Superior girls basketball team, Dave Kontny. The Spartans are currently 18-1 and are on a 16 game winning streak.
