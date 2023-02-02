Read full article on original website
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1.-Lynn-Ro Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature sandwich, the...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware
Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building
Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
Secure Your Spot for Valentine’s Day at These Chester County Restaurants
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n’ turf feast at Pietro’s Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Oxford Valley Mall is a two-story shopping mall, managed and 85.5 percent-owned by the Simon Property Group, that is located next to the Sesame Place amusement park near Langhorne in Middletown Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Its department stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There is a food court on the...
Selinsgrove Inn Sold to Bucks County Investors
SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Inn has been sold. Owner Scott Shaffer told WKOK Friday the hotel was sold to real estate investors from Bucks County. He says the 24-room inn on Market Street will continue to operate as a hotel. The Inn had been on the market for the last few years.
Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania
Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
9 rescued after apartment building fire in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania
Firefighters were called out to fight a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
15 Best Luxury Hotels in Philadelphia: Fancy Boutiques to Historic Stays in Philly!
Between spacious suites housed in historic buildings, posh digs attached to top-rated Italian restaurants, and even environmentally-conscious boutiques, the City of Brother Love has some of the best luxury stay options in the country. Keep on reading for our list of must-stay luxury hotels in Philadelphia!. 1. Four Seasons: Best...
Two Montgomery County Firms Help Local Couple Create In-Home Gym, No Sweat
Homeowners seeking the benefits of fitness in the convenience of home are finding it by constructing their own in-home gyms. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Terri Akman reported a Montgomery County pair tapping into the trend. West Mount Airy couple Garrett and Jennifer Miller wanted a commercial-grade workout space under their...
Former Conshohocken resident and Plymouth Whitemarsh graduate to make Broadway debut in March
Angel Sigala, a former resident of Conshohocken and 2014 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, has been cast in the new musical, New York, New York, hitting the St. James Theatre on Broadway in March. Sigala, who is originally from Mexico City, will be playing percussionist Mateo Diaz to mark his Broadway debut.
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel. Much like nearby Lambertville, Frenchtown has become known as a small town just outside of...
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
Langhorne Hotel up for sale for $2.5M
A historic and well-known Langhorne Borough landmark is up for sale at an asking price of $2.5 million. Ben Asta, one of the owners of the Langhorne Hotel Restaurant & Tavern that he other family members purchased in 1972, confirmed in a brief telephone conversation on Wednesday that he and the other owners are trying to sell.
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
Once Just a Hobby, Berwyn Man Morphs Firewood Cutting Into Something More
Production day in Lancaster County for James Stango, a Berwyn-based wood supplier. He seasons and sells his wood by species. Berwyn resident James Stango, a full-time CPA for two decades, started cutting his own firewood 12 years ago as a hobby, just to heat his home, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
