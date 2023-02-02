ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

DELCO.Today

Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County

Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1.-Lynn-Ro Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature sandwich, the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware

Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyvoice.com

30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building

Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Secure Your Spot for Valentine’s Day at These Chester County Restaurants

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n’ turf feast at Pietro’s Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Oxford Valley Mall is a two-story shopping mall, managed and 85.5 percent-owned by the Simon Property Group, that is located next to the Sesame Place amusement park near Langhorne in Middletown Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Its department stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There is a food court on the...
LANGHORNE, PA
wkok.com

Selinsgrove Inn Sold to Bucks County Investors

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Inn has been sold. Owner Scott Shaffer told WKOK Friday the hotel was sold to real estate investors from Bucks County. He says the 24-room inn on Market Street will continue to operate as a hotel. The Inn had been on the market for the last few years.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania

Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
LEHIGHTON, PA
delawaretoday.com

ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware

The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
DELAWARE STATE
phillyvoice.com

Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year

Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
WYOMISSING, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Langhorne Hotel up for sale for $2.5M

A historic and well-known Langhorne Borough landmark is up for sale at an asking price of $2.5 million. Ben Asta, one of the owners of the Langhorne Hotel Restaurant & Tavern that he other family members purchased in 1972, confirmed in a brief telephone conversation on Wednesday that he and the other owners are trying to sell.
LANGHORNE, PA
