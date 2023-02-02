School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts

As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3.

The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.

Some of the larger school districts including Boston , Chicopee , Holyoke , Worcester , and Springfield have canceled classes for Friday, but more closures could come our way.

Here are a couple of places where you can check if your district will be closed:

