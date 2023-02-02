Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
Watch Mt. Washington endure historic wind chill of -108°F
Mt. Washington Observatory in New Hampshire is used to extreme weather. But the 6,288 foot summit broke new US records for wind chill after the northeastern U.S. was hit with a dangerous cold snap.
WMUR.com
Arctic cold forces higher summits of New Hampshire into the stratosphere
While much of New Hampshire woke up to temperatures well below zero Saturday morning, the higher summits of the Presidential Range in the White Mountains experienced wind chills under -100°. For a brief time, summits like Mount Washington were actually in the stratosphere, the layer of the atmosphere that...
Mount Washington sets national windchill record
A life-threatening cold spell began to ease its grip on the northeastern United States on Saturday, but only after a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire.The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.Wind chill records are not historically tracked as closely as temperature records, but the mark would beat what most meteorologists believe to be the US record (minus 105° F in Alaska). The prior record for Mount Washington was minus 102.7° F in 2004.WBZ-TV...
New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110
Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead
Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
WCVB
What are frost quakes and will New England see some this weekend?
This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say
According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
WMUR.com
Video: Bitter cold air moves out of N.H., milder temperatures return Sunday
After a dangerous blast of arctic air, conditions gradually improve with a warm up on the way for Sunday. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7pm for wind chills up to 30 below zero. Otherwise, the winds continue to relax this evening and temperatures will actually begin to rise tonight. High temperatures jump back into the 30s to near 40 tomorrow with more cloud cover.
New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country
There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
nbcboston.com
Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England
As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In NY
An earthquake has been reported in Western New York, according to authorities. The United States Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 3.8, was centered near Buffalo, east-northeast of West Seneca, and was felt at around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. An interactive map from the service is available...
mynbc5.com
Keep an eye out for these rare weather events when intense cold arrives
It's no secret – Vermont and Northern New York are known for harsh winters. The temperature routinely drops below zero multiple times per year... but every once in a while, exceptional rounds of Arctic air can impact the region. When the temperature drops far below zero, some rare meteorological...
Warmer Sunday for Connecticut, tracking potential storm for next weekend
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the worst of the cold is over and temperatures will be warming up this week.
manchesterinklink.com
Governor Sununu urges Granite Staters to prepare for severe cold
CONCORD, NH – Governor Chris Sununu, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton, and Jay Broccolo, Director of Weather Operations for the Mt. Washington Observatory, urged Granite State residents and visitors to prepare for potentially life-threatening cold temperatures forecast for New Hampshire. The National Weather Service (NWS) in...
WCAX
Ski resorts to suspend lift operations during cold snap
A spirited debate under the golden dome competing needs over dwindling federal cash. Vermont lawmakers pass a mid-year spending plan to the tune of $300 million Thursday. The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College.
a-z-animals.com
With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend
With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend. Living in New England comes with a lot of great benefits, but the wind chill isn’t one of them. This weekend is going to be the coldest one this year (so far), and cities all across the region are bracing for absolutely frigid temps. From Syracuse, New York, all the way up through Maine, over 16 million homes are expected to be impacted by the Arctic storm in New England. Let’s take a look at the coldest places in New England this weekend, plus why it’s going to be so cold.
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
Comments / 0