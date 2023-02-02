Oscar Otte lost the first match for Germany making this a match Alexander Zverev had to win and he got the job done as he eased his way past Stan Wawrinka 6-4 6-1. Swiss fans hoped Wawrinka could produce good tennis the way he did last year during the indoor season but it didn't go that way. The court was a bit slower than indoor hard courts generally are and Zverev was able to break down Wawrinka rather comfortably in those conditions. The Swiss ace served okay but it wasn't as good as he can do it.

2 DAYS AGO