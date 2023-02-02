Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Unseeded Parks beats top-seeded Garcia for her 1st title
wtatennis.com
Parks upsets Garcia in Lyon to win first WTA singles title
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Parks wins first-ever tour trophy, beats Garcia in straight sets
American Alycia Parks defeated Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the top seed, 7-6 (7), 7-5 to lift the Lyon Open trophy at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Sunday. It is her maiden title in her maiden final on the tour, and her second win over a player ranked in the top 10, following her victory over Maria Sakkari in Ostrava last year.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Rankings Update: Parks rises 28 spots after Lyon Trophy Run
After a solid week of tennis, we have new WTA Rankings that saw some players like Parks and Andreescu rise while the top 10 remained unchanged. Not many tennis players played in the previous week with the events in Hua Hin and Lyon but we did see Alycia Parks announce herself in a major way. She defeated Caroline Garcia in her hometown Lyon in front of a packed crowd never buckling under pressure. The effort earned her a trophy and a rise in the rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
Where are Raducanu, Gauff and Swiatek playing next after Australian Open?
Youngstars Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek will see action after the Australian Open over the next few weeks. After the first Grand Slam of the year, many of the tennis players decided to rest and prepare for the challenges that February brings, with a WTA 1000 and two WTA 500 titles. Iga Swiatek (world No. 1) and Coco Gauff (world No. 6) will return to the WTA courts Doha 500, which will be held from February 13 to 18 and will feature 9 of the top-10. The Pole was the champion last year, while Gauff won the doubles title with her partner Jessica Pegula.
atptour.com
Stan's The Man: Wawrinka Completes Swiss Comeback In Germany
Czech Republic, Croatia open up 2-0 leads in their respective ties. Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years to fire Switzerland into the group stage of the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals for the first time as the visitors completed a stunning 3-2 turnaround triumph against Germany in Trier. The Germans...
atptour.com
Scouting Report: Rune, Fritz & Schwartzman Headline Montpellier, Dallas & Cordoba Fields
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. An ATP 250 triple-header this week features a host of top stars eyeing early-season success. Cordoba, Dallas and Montpellier play host to tournaments from 6-12 February. Diego Schwartzman leads the draw at the opening clay-court event of...
CBC News
China's Zhu Lin stays in top form, beating Tsurenko in Thailand Open final
Zhu Lin of China won her maiden career title after beating Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Thailand Open on Sunday. In a match lasting one hour and 45 minutes, both players exchanged nail-biting baseline rallies before Zhu finally found a way past her determined opponent in Hua Hin.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Upper Austria Ladies Linz WTA Draw including Sakkari, Alexandrova, Vekic and Parks
The draw has been confirmed ahead of Upper Austria Ladies Linz which takes place between 6-12 February, 2023 and is one of the only tournaments not in the Middle East during this month. A continuation of hard court action, Maria Sakkari returns aiming to break her title duck, she faces...
tennisuptodate.com
Alexander Zverev shines againt Wawrinka in the Davis Cup, levels the score at 1-1
Oscar Otte lost the first match for Germany making this a match Alexander Zverev had to win and he got the job done as he eased his way past Stan Wawrinka 6-4 6-1. Swiss fans hoped Wawrinka could produce good tennis the way he did last year during the indoor season but it didn't go that way. The court was a bit slower than indoor hard courts generally are and Zverev was able to break down Wawrinka rather comfortably in those conditions. The Swiss ace served okay but it wasn't as good as he can do it.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Italy v France match preview, team news & key stats
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 5 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online from 18:00 GMT; radio & text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. France begin the defence of their Six Nations title with a trip to Rome on Sunday...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Open Sud de France Montpellier Draw including Rune, Sinner and Coric
The draw has been confirmed for 2023 Open Sud de France with Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner and Borna Coric, the top seeds in Montpellier. Rune will face Marc-Andrea Huesler or Luca van Assche in the second round. While Coric could face Arthur Rinderknech. Sinner could take on Marton Fucsovics, while...
tennisuptodate.com
Stan the Man as Wawrinka seals comeback for Switzerland to dump Germany out of Davis Cup
It was Stan the Man as Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years to fire Switzerland past Germany and into the Davis Cup Finals for the first time after a stunning turn-around against Alexander Zverev and co. The Germans went 2-1 up with Tim Puetz and Andreas Mies giving the hosts...
wtatennis.com
Zhu defeats Tsurenko in Hua Hin to win first title
Zhu Lin's tremendous start to 2023 continued at the Thailand Open presented by E@, where the 29-year-old captured her first Hologic WTA Tour title with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of Lesia Tsurenko in a 1-hour, 45-minute final. "I’m super happy to win my first title here in Hua Hin," Zhu...
U.S. grabs 2-0 lead in Davis Cup at Uzbekistan
February 4 - The United States moved to the brink of advancing out of its Davis Cup qualifying series by winning both singles matches against host Uzbekistan on Friday in Tashkent.
FOX Sports
Marseille loses 3-1 to Nice, Monaco wins to keep pressure on
PARIS (AP) — Second-place Marseille saw its unbeaten run end as it lost 3-1 at home to Nice on Sunday to slip eight points behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Marseille's first league defeat in 10 games means it is only ahead of third-place Lens on goal difference, with in-form Monaco now two points back in fourth spot. Third place secures a place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League next season.
FOX Sports
Messi's goal helps French leader PSG beat Toulouse 2-1
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi's second-half goal helped a lackluster Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 2-1 to move eight points clear at the top of the French league on Saturday. The superstar struck with a typical curling strike in the 57th minute following a move with Morocco right back Achraf...
CBC News
Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes stopped by Dutch duo in Doha beach volleyball quarterfinals
Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes' first Beach Pro Tour event as partners ended in a 2-0 sweep at the hands of Dutch duo Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon on Saturday at the Volleyball World season opener in Doha, Qatar. The Toronto athletes, who joined forces in late October in a...
