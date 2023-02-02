ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Women's Art Club of Hamilton's first exhibition begins this weekend

The Women's Art Club of Hamilton's first exhibition kicks off this weekend. The exhibition will include more than 200 works of art, created by about 50 female artists. The showing called "New Views" will take place across two different venues in Hamilton. Those are the Strauss Gallery and the Fitton...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

New initiative aims to close the wealth gap in Cincinnati

As we celebrate Black History Month, WLWT is highlighting a new initiative that aims to provide resources and opportunities to African American women. According to The Economic Center, nearly half of employed Black women make less than $15 an hour, compared to 24% of all women. Founder and CEO of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Local nonprofits offer CPR classes for free

CINCINNATI — In an emergency, every second counts. Medical Professionals say every moment that passes in an emergency is muscle loss. True Community joined with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and The Center For Closing The Health Gap in outreach to protect those precious moments and save lives. Nnamdi...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

The Dinner Detective Murder Valentines Day Show to be held in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Dinner Detective Murder Valentines Day Show will be held Feb. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Embassy Suites. This is event is very different from a traditional murder mystery dinner show. The actors are not dressed in costumes but they're sitting somewhere in the audience with you! This will be a fun, social and interactive evening event for adults.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Middletown police announce death of K9 Koda after cancer fight

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police has announced the death of K9 Koda, who passed away after a short fight with cancer. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of K9 Koda," the department announced on its Facebook page. This content is imported...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Moeller's Marshall unveils final four schools ahead of commitment

CINCINNATI — Moeller running back Jordan Marshall, one of the top running backs in the country, has unveiled his top four schools. Among Marshall's final decisions are three Big 10 programs - Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State - as well as Tennessee out of the SEC. This content is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police seeking information on endangered missing 11-year-old

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking the public's help in locating an endangered missing 11-year-old girl. CPD says 11-year-old Azaria Andrews was last seen Sunday around 6 p.m. leaving her grandmother's house in the 1900 block of Avonlea Avenue. Police say Andrews was last seen wearing a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Staying In the 50s

CINCINNATI — Spring like this week with temperatures topping out in the 50s most days. Rain chances return starting tomorrow.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Evanston

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting Sunday night in Evanston. According to officials, District Two officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Ave for a reported shooting just after 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Court docs: Cincinnati Fire lieutenant arrested on assault charge

A lieutenant with the Cincinnati Fire Department is facing multiple charges, including assault and obstructing official business, after slamming a woman into a wall, court documents allege. A Cincinnati city spokesperson confirmed to WLWT that Brandon Freeman is a fire lieutenant. According to court documents, Freeman, 53, grabbed a woman...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: In February 1979, the Ohio River flooded

In February of 1979, the most practical way to get around the city of New Richmond was by boat. Historic flooding of the Ohio River put almost 36 square blocks underwater, turning part of the downtown area into a ghost town. The mobile homes that could be unhooked were moved...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash delaying traffic on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and delaying traffic on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
CINCINNATI, OH

