WLWT 5
Underground Railroad Freedom Center premieres documentary celebrating Paul Lawrence Dunbar
CINCINNATI — In honor of Black History Month, the Underground Railroad Freedom Center hosted the premiere of a documentary on Sunday. The documentary celebrated the life and work of Ohio poet Paul Lawrence Dunbar. Dunbar was born in Dayton and the film examines his life, as well as the...
WLWT 5
5th annual 'I Am Me' youth summit to be held for Greater Cincinnati area teens
CINCINNATI — A local organization is hosting a youth summit to help support kids and young adults in the Greater Cincinnati area. Guiding Light Mentoring is dedicated to serving kids ages 8-18 by providing positive role models and teaching relationship skills. The organization will host its' fifth annual "I...
WLWT 5
Women's Art Club of Hamilton's first exhibition begins this weekend
The Women's Art Club of Hamilton's first exhibition kicks off this weekend. The exhibition will include more than 200 works of art, created by about 50 female artists. The showing called "New Views" will take place across two different venues in Hamilton. Those are the Strauss Gallery and the Fitton...
WLWT 5
New initiative aims to close the wealth gap in Cincinnati
As we celebrate Black History Month, WLWT is highlighting a new initiative that aims to provide resources and opportunities to African American women. According to The Economic Center, nearly half of employed Black women make less than $15 an hour, compared to 24% of all women. Founder and CEO of...
WLWT 5
Local nonprofits offer CPR classes for free
CINCINNATI — In an emergency, every second counts. Medical Professionals say every moment that passes in an emergency is muscle loss. True Community joined with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and The Center For Closing The Health Gap in outreach to protect those precious moments and save lives. Nnamdi...
WLWT 5
The Dinner Detective Murder Valentines Day Show to be held in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Dinner Detective Murder Valentines Day Show will be held Feb. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Embassy Suites. This is event is very different from a traditional murder mystery dinner show. The actors are not dressed in costumes but they're sitting somewhere in the audience with you! This will be a fun, social and interactive evening event for adults.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky University hosting Kentucky's first LEGO League Championship
Northern Kentucky University's Center for Integrative Natural Science and Mathematics announced the Kentucky FIRST® LEGO® LEAGUE (FLL) Championship will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. With the help of volunteers from industry and other Kentucky FIRST robotics teams, CINSAM will host...
WLWT 5
Local organizations partnering to provide free toiletries, household items to Avondale residents
Local organizations are partnering to offer various Avondale Relief Days beginning on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event on Saturday will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3494 Reading Road in Cincinnati. This event is open only to Avondale residents in specific areas of the community. In December, the...
WLWT 5
Middletown police announce death of K9 Koda after cancer fight
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police has announced the death of K9 Koda, who passed away after a short fight with cancer. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of K9 Koda," the department announced on its Facebook page. This content is imported...
WLWT 5
Moeller's Marshall unveils final four schools ahead of commitment
CINCINNATI — Moeller running back Jordan Marshall, one of the top running backs in the country, has unveiled his top four schools. Among Marshall's final decisions are three Big 10 programs - Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State - as well as Tennessee out of the SEC. This content is...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported near University of Cincinnati Clermont campus in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — First responders are at the scene of a reported structure fire near the University of Cincinnati's Clermont campus in Batavia. It was reported just before 8 p.m. on University Lane. WLWT has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated with the latest information...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police seeking information on endangered missing 11-year-old
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking the public's help in locating an endangered missing 11-year-old girl. CPD says 11-year-old Azaria Andrews was last seen Sunday around 6 p.m. leaving her grandmother's house in the 1900 block of Avonlea Avenue. Police say Andrews was last seen wearing a...
WLWT 5
Staying In the 50s
CINCINNATI — Spring like this week with temperatures topping out in the 50s most days. Rain chances return starting tomorrow.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Evanston
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting Sunday night in Evanston. According to officials, District Two officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Ave for a reported shooting just after 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was pronounced...
WLWT 5
Friends, loved ones remember mom, sons killed in apparent murder-suicide in Avondale
CINCINNATI — For Robert Davis of Forest Park, the start of an ordinary day at work was shattered first thing in the morning. "When I got the call it's just, I just dropped. Like dropped to the floor," Davis said as he tried to process the gunshot deaths of three people he knew well.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Cincinnati Fire lieutenant arrested on assault charge
A lieutenant with the Cincinnati Fire Department is facing multiple charges, including assault and obstructing official business, after slamming a woman into a wall, court documents allege. A Cincinnati city spokesperson confirmed to WLWT that Brandon Freeman is a fire lieutenant. According to court documents, Freeman, 53, grabbed a woman...
WLWT 5
Archives: In February 1979, the Ohio River flooded
In February of 1979, the most practical way to get around the city of New Richmond was by boat. Historic flooding of the Ohio River put almost 36 square blocks underwater, turning part of the downtown area into a ghost town. The mobile homes that could be unhooked were moved...
WLWT 5
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after farm tractor overturns in Preble County
NEW PARIS, Ohio — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a farm tractor overturned on Crubaugh Road in Preble County Sunday afternoon. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 4300 block of Crubaugh Road just before 6 p.m. Sunday regarding an overturned tractor with entrapment.
WLWT 5
Kenton County animal shelter reaches overpopulation of dogs, in need of help
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Kenton County Animal Services has reached a critical overpopulation of dogs and is asking for help with adopting. Last month, the shelter took in 194 animals. Of those 194, 117 were dogs and 77 were cats. The shelter can house 60 dogs and 60 cats...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash delaying traffic on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and delaying traffic on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
