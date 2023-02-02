Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
At a Detroit airport, US police discovered a juvenile dolphin's skull inside abandoned luggage.Sherif AbdelazizDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police: Unknown shooter enters backseat of SUV, kills man in driver’s seat
DETROIT – A man was killed Sunday after an unknown person entered the backseat of his SUV and fatally shot him in a residential Southwest Detroit neighborhood. According to authorities, on Sunday, Feb. 5, a man was in the driver’s seat and his girlfriend was in the passenger seat of an SUV on Cavalry Street where it meets McMillan Street, near the area of Livernois and Vernor Highway. It’s alleged that a person unknown to the couple got into the backseat of the vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
7-year-old dies in house fire in Detroit Sunday
Detroit firefighters responded to a house fire on the city's west side late Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, by the time they arrived the home was already engulfed in flames.
fox2detroit.com
7-year-old killed in house fire on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 7-year boy was killed in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a home on Lindsey, near Southfield Freeway and Puritan. According to fire officials, they responded to a call for a house on fire. When firefighters got...
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side.
fox2detroit.com
Second juvenile charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old at Detroit hotel
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A second juvenile has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit teen, who was found with a wound in his chest at a hotel. The Wayne County Prosecutors Office said it had charged a 16-year-old male in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old on Dec. 31.
fox2detroit.com
4 children, 2 adults injured after house fire in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Six people were injured following a house fire in Detroit on Sunday. The fire happened at a home in the block of Winston, near Telegraph and 8 Mile. Fire officials say they responded to the home after receiving calls about a fire. When they got to the house, all occupants were already out.
Arab American News
Dearborn man arrested for Santa Monica stabbing death of his friend
DEARBORN – On November 2, at approximately 2:43 p.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers were dispatched to the Lot 1 North Parking Lot at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway to check the status of a male inside a vehicle that appeared to be deceased. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the subject to be deceased with stab wounds to his upper body.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman
DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for person of interest possibly connected to fatal shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in December. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at around 4:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot inside a residence on the 18300 block of Ashton Avenue on Detroit’s west side.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
Detroit man charged with punching, pouring cleaning products on his child's mother while out on bond in shooting case
A day after his bond was revoked in a robbery and attempted murder case, Torrion Hudson of Detroit has been charged in the alleged assault of his child’s mother. He’s accused of punching and pouring cleaning products on her.
fox2detroit.com
72-year-old man killed after multi-vehicle crash in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 72-year-old Springfield Township man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Independence Township. The crash occurred around 1:12 p.m. on Dixie Highway north of the intersection at Deer Lake Road. Police say James Ziegenfelder was operating a 2022 GMC Acadia and turned...
Detroit police looking for suspect who jumped out of Jeep, opened fire on house with 14-year-old girl inside
The search is on for a suspect who fired shots at a Detroit home near Tireman and Hubbell with a 14-year-old girl inside in the middle of the afternoon last month.
fox2detroit.com
'The court finally got it': Repeat suspect remanded to jail, charged with attacking 2 women on bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting suspect who was out on bond has been charged with domestic violence. The man allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and her mother while out on a reduced bond. Torrion Hudson was back in court Friday for another arraignment. Afterwards Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath,...
Man dies after ice sailing crash on Pontiac Lake
A man died after crashing an ice sailboat on Pontiac Lake late Sunday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
fox2detroit.com
'We're all praying': Vigil held for teen who suffered cardiac arrest on basketball court
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On a bitterly cold Friday night — family and friends lit candles for 18-year-old Cartier Woods. "I just want him to wake up in the bed that’s my main concern," said his aunt Dawanda Woods. Cartier — a senior at Northwestern High School in...
WNEM
Mother’s fear confirmed after son’s body found
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A mother’s fears were confirmed when her son, one of the three rappers who went missing in Detroit, was found dead. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Lorrie Kemp told TV5 that her son Armani Kelly, from Oscoda, was one of the three men who had been reported missing.
fox2detroit.com
Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
Detroit mom of shooting victim wants investigation after suspect arrested while on bond
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man, who is accused of shooting and robbing a teenager in December and then released on bond, is now back in police custody after allegedly committing another violent crime. Torrion Hudson, 22, was arrested for assaulting the mother of his child and her mother in a domestic violence incident while he was out on bond. On Wednesday, Hudson virtually appeared in court where his bond was revoked. "It's too late now because he already harmed somebody and it's like I told you so. Like the judges, I told you so. You didn't listen. That's what you get. Now...
americanmilitarynews.com
MSP: Speeding Macomb County driver had a loaded submachine gun on his lap
A 21-year-old Macomb County man who was pulled over for speeding Tuesday night spent the evening in jail after police found loaded weapons in his car, according to Michigan State Police. “It is unclear what the drivers intentions were with the weapons,” MSP said in a statement. State Police...
Comments / 1